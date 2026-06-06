Elderly Woman Robbed of Pendant in Palo Alto

A woman in her 70s was robbed of a pendant on Wednesday afternoon in Palo Alto. The suspect, a woman, approached the victim and swapped necklaces, then grabbed the pendant after a struggle, and fled in a beige sedan with a male accomplice.

PALO ALTO — An elderly woman was robbed of a pendant Wednesday afternoon in Palo Alto , police said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Alma Street, but it was not reported until 10:05 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

The victim — a woman in her 70s — told police she was walking in the area when a beige sedan occupied by a man and woman drove past her and parked on the curb. The woman got out of the car, walked up to the victim and placed a necklace around her neck, police said, adding that the woman removed the victim’s necklace at the same time.

The victim realized the woman had taken her necklace and grabbed it back. After a brief struggle, a pendant fell off the necklace. Police said the woman snatched the pendant and returned to her car, which then drove away northbound on Alma Street. Anyone with information related to the case can contact the city’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413; those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text 650-383-8984 or email





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Elderly Robbery Pendant Palo Alto Theft

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