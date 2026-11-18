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An elderly Gettysburg woman died following a crash in Straban Township on November 8, officials confirmed. State police said Joann Miller, 95, was driving east on York Road just before 1 p.m. when she left the road and entered the bush line, crashing into a utility pole.

Officials said after the crash, Miller sustained only a minor leg laceration and nose bleed. EMS officials reportedly said she was in an altered state, and was transported to a local hospital. A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

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Cowboy hats now allowed as part of Cumberland County Sheriff's uniformFamily files lawsuit after dad dies 24-hours into sentence without 'adequate medical care'Cumberland County police charge woman accused of nearly $3.5K credit card theft, fraud Lower Allen Township police served a warrant for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a nearly $3,500 theft and fraud case in January 2024.