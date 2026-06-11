Elderly patient soaked in urine and feces after hospital ceiling collapse

Pamela Holmes, an elderly patient, was covered in waste water, including feces and urine, as the ceiling collapsed on her bed during a blood transfusion at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex. The incident left her with a rash and she had to undergo further medical tests to check for any other diseases.

An elderly patient was soaked in urine and feces after the hospital ceiling collapsed while she was in the middle of a blood transfusion . Pamela Holmes, 78, was staying at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex on April 19 when a ' blocked waste pipe ' caused a gush of liquid to come down on her bed.

The 'disgusting' ordeal left the pensioner with a rash and in need of further medical tests to check she had not caught any other disease. Her daughter, Julie Andrews, has now recalled the disturbing incident - and how she was forced to call the hospital for answers





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Worthing Hospital West Sussex Blood Transfusion Blocked Waste Pipe Ceilings Collapse Elderly Patient Feces Urine Rash Medical Tests NHS

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