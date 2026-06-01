Elderly Passenger Dies After Fall from Aircraft Stairs at Congonhas Airport

A 72-year-old woman died after falling from the stairs of a Latam aircraft during disembarkation at São Paulo's Congonhas Airport. The incident occurred on flight LA3785 from Ribeirão Preto, and she succumbed to her injuries two days later. Latam has expressed condolences and confirmed adherence to safety protocols. The airport remains a key domestic hub in Brazil.

A 72-year-old woman died after falling from the aircraft stairs while disembarking a Latam flight at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, Brazil. The flight, LA3785, had arrived from Ribeirão Preto.

The incident occurred on Friday, and the woman was rushed to a hospital with a skull bleed. She passed away at Alemao Osvaldo Cruz Hospital two days later. Latam Airlines confirmed the event in a statement, expressing deep regret and condolences to the family. The airline stated that all protocols were followed and emphasized its commitment to safety measures.

Congonhas Airport, once São Paulo's main hub, now primarily serves regional and domestic flights after the opening of Guarulhos International Airport in 1985





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Latam Flight Congonhas Airport Aircraft Stairs Fall Brazil Aviation Accident Passenger Death

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