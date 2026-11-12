Elderly Ohio couple shot dead after daughter’s raging ex-husband broke into their home

Emilia and Sorin Ciortan, both 71, were found gunned down in their North Royalton home just before 8 p.m., according to the North Royalton Police Department and WKYC.

An elderly husband and wife were gunned down inside their Ohio home Tuesday, reportedly by their daughter’s ex-husband who hadn’t gotten over their divorce “for more than 10 years.

” Emilia and Sorin Ciortan, both 71, were found gunned down in their North Royalton home just before 8 p.m., according to theTheir daughter’s ex-husband, Stefan Pascu, 71, was also found dead inside the home by “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a firearm present,” cops said. Authorities responded to the home after the couple’s daughter called 911 to report that Pascu’s car was in their driveway — and that she had not been able to get a hold of her parents.

Also read Morning Digest: Three found dead inside North Royalton home; police investigating

“I think I have an intruder in my parents’ house. It’s my ex,” the distraught daughter told the 911 dispatcher, according to the local station.

“They haven’t been answering in a half hour. I was calling on the phone, and I don’t know what to do. ” When the dispatcher asked why her ex-husband might have sgiwb up at her parents’ home, the daughter told the operator it was her birthday and Pascu has “just been so mad and can’t let go for more than 10 years now. ”“We’ve been divorced, and he came back from the country from Romania.

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He’s been here for a month or so,” she frantically explained.

“He’s been acting very strange. ” After police were unable to make contact with the couple, they entered the home and made the grim discovery. Emilia Ciortan was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the couple’s dining room, while Sorin Ciortan was shot in the head in the upstairs living room. The Southwest Enforcement Bureau tactical unit responded to the scene and discovered his body in the lower level of the home, police said.

The North Royalton Detective Bureau is investigating with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Investigation.