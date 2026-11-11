Elderly Man Killed by Son in Elmore County Tragedy

An 81‑year‑old man was shot by his son in Elmore County, Alabama, and the son later died by suicide. The incident highlights domestic violence concerns in the region.

In Elmore County, Alabama, 81‑year‑old Bill Shaner was shot by his son on Thursday evening, and the son subsequently took his own life the following morning. The tragedy unfolded in the rural county's community, where Shaner's life and work are still visible in his yard.

Details of the Fatal Incident

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the son shot Shaner in the side of the torso, causing him to bleed out for a prolonged period before he died. Franklin said the son had been arguing with his father over personal matters in the days leading up to the shooting.

Also read L.A. County Supervisor Horvath files papers to run for elected county executive job

After the shooting, the son reportedly went to a casino before returning home, where he ended his life by suicide. He is believed to have shot himself shortly after hanging up with 911. Franklin noted that the dispatch team handled the call with care, attempting to talk the son through the situation.

Law Enforcement Response and Domestic Violence Context

Sheriff Franklin described the incident as traumatic for law enforcement, citing the emotional toll of receiving a call about a family member's death. He highlighted that Elmore County typically records between 300 and 500 domestic violence arrests annually, underscoring the broader issue of domestic conflict in the area.

Advertisement

Franklin urged residents to seek help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800‑799‑SAFE, emphasizing the importance of early intervention in domestic disputes.

Impact on the Community and Next Steps

The Shaner family's loss has left a profound impact on the local community, where many still remember the man's contributions to the area. The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the subsequent suicide, aiming to provide closure for the family and prevent future incidents.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any signs of domestic conflict, as early intervention can save lives. The sheriff's office will maintain its standard procedures for handling domestic violence calls and will continue to collaborate with local agencies to address this critical issue.