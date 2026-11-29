WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph gusts as high as 45 to 55 mph. Secure loose outdoor items. Watch for downed limbs. The fire started just after 3:30 a.m. at Lackland RV Park on U.S. Highway 90 West near Springvale Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the trailer on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. Once the fire was out, crews discovered the body of a man inside, believed to be elderly. A neighbor, who lives right next door to the RV that burned down to the frame, told us his dog barking at the commotions is what woke him up and alerted him to the fire. The blaze also destroyed the RV right next door.

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Couple’s argument turns into a deadly shooting San Antonio police say an argument at Cottage Creek Apartments turned deadly when a man allegedly shot his partner. He fled and was found nearby with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. She later died. Julian Horne, a 20-year-old paraprofessional educator, was arrested and charged after a witness reported seeing him with a 5-year-old student.