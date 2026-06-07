Elderly Irondequoit couple dies in Sunday morning house fire

Elderly Irondequoit couple died in a Sunday morning house fire that began in a bedroom. Crews arrived within 10 minutes; multiple departments responded. Cause under investigation; neighbors cite health issues.

Fire crews are pictured at the scene of a fatal house fire in Irondequoit, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Irondequoit, N.Y. — An elderly couple died in a house fire Sunday morning, according to the St. Paul Boulevard Fire District.

The fire broke out at a home on Carol Street around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say it appears to have started in a bedroom of the one-story house.

"Unfortunately due to the state of the fire and its extent, two people lost their lives today," said Chief Kenneth Stavalone of the St. Paul Boulevard Fire District. Two people injured after tree branch falls on tent during Fairport Canal Days festivalFour motorcyclists injured in crash on New York State Thruway in Henrietta Four motorcyclists were hurt on I-90 in Henrietta after an SUV towing a boat struck two bikes. Two riders were trapped under the boat.

All were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and state police are investigating. A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced. Greece woman Amanda Reeves gets 3.5 years in prison for role in a major retail theft ring. Prosecutors say stolen new-in-box goods were fenced through a local pawn shop and flipped on eBay for $2M+ profit.

A giant white tent has popped up at Marketplace Mall as Paranormal Cirque makes its first Rochester-area stop. The R-rated horror circus mixes acrobatics, aerials, burlesque and comedy with a European haunted twist.





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