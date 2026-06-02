Elderly Florida Woman Narrowly Escapes Kidnapping by Ex-Boyfriend at Gunpoint

Surveillance footage shows the harrowing attempted abduction of a 74-year-old woman outside a Florida church. The suspect, Jose Tsu Zamora, 64, was arrested after bystanders intervened.

The nerve-wracking moment an elderly Florida woman was almost kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend at gunpoint has been revealed in shocking surveillance footage. Jose Tsu Zamora, 64, was arrested for the attempted abduction outside a church in Port St Lucie, an east coast city located 50 miles north of Palm Beach.

Local police released footage showing Zamora approaching his 74-year-old ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified, and attempting to force her into his car at gunpoint. However, several people at the scene outside the First United Methodist Church intervened to help the woman. Port St Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemzyck commended the bystanders, stating, 'The courage that they displayed helped disarm a very dangerous, escalating situation.

' The surveillance footage captures Zamora firmly leading the victim by the shoulders towards his vehicle while holding a firearm. The victim appeared to fall to the ground beside a tree, prompting three people to rush over and speak with Zamora. He then fled to Hialeah in Miami County, but investigators tracked him down using license plate readers. The victim was shaken but uninjured.

Officials revealed that Zamora and the victim had a prior romantic relationship that ended due to alleged infidelities. The victim had asked Zamora to leave her home in Hollywood, Florida, in December due to his aggressive behavior. Zamora also has a significant violent criminal history, including a past attempted kidnapping. The victim obtained a protective order against Zamora in March after he was arrested for a weapons violation.

Zamora, currently living in Fort Pierce, is being held at the St Lucie County Jail on a $750,000 bond. The incident highlights the dangers faced by victims of domestic violence and the importance of community intervention. Local authorities continue to investigate, and the Daily Mail has reached out for further information.

This case serves as a stark reminder of how quickly a routine situation can escalate into a life-threatening event, and how the bravery of strangers can make a critical difference. The footage, now public, aims to raise awareness and encourage others to act when witnessing similar incidents. The community has rallied around the victim, offering support and resources. Police are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

The bond amount reflects the severity of the charges, and Zamora faces multiple counts including attempted kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, though traumatized, is receiving counseling and has expressed gratitude for the bystanders who intervened. The church where the incident occurred has also offered its support, emphasizing the importance of safety and vigilance in public spaces





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Kidnapping Florida Ex-Boyfriend Gunpoint Bystander Intervention

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