Elder Scrolls VI Delay Continues as Shadows of Oblivion Board Game Launches November 30

The Elder Scrolls VI release date remains unknown fifteen years after Skyrim. Meanwhile, The Elder Scrolls: Shadows of Oblivion board game launches November 30 for £20.99, offering new Daedric prince mechanics.

For fifteen years, dedicated followers of The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim have endured a prolonged hiatus, waiting for the sixth mainline entry in the franchise. Although Bethesda Game Studios officially announced The Elder Scrolls VI in 2018, the developer has yet to provide a specific release date or a definitive release window. This extended period of silence has created significant anxiety among the fanbase, particularly as the studio continues to prioritize other projects like Starfield while facing industry-wide instability.

Development Status and Industry Context

The Elder Scrolls VI remains in active development at Bethesda Game Studios, yet no concrete launch timeline has been shared with the public. This lack of progress stands in stark contrast to the studio's recent efforts with Starfield, which launched successfully and became a major title for the publisher. Meanwhile, rumors of potential cancellations have swirled due to broader industry layoffs, including the recent shutdown of BioWare, which led to the cancellation of Mass Effect 5. These industry shifts have amplified fan concerns that The Elder Scrolls VI might face a similar fate, despite being a high-priority project for the Bethesda team.

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In the absence of new video game news, Zatu Games has introduced a new physical expansion titled The Elder Scrolls: Shadows of Oblivion. This board game is designed for one to four players and offers a substantial gameplay duration of approximately 120 to 150 minutes per session. The expansion features unique componentry that allows players to customize their experience, thereby increasing replayability and allowing for varied strategic outcomes across multiple playthroughs.

Game Mechanics and Daedric Prince Integration

The Elder Scrolls: Shadows of Oblivion integrates the lore of the Daedric princes, who rule their respective planes of Oblivion and frequently strike pacts with mortals in Tamriel. Each of the five Daedric princes included in this expansion brings specific blessings and curses, functioning similarly to side quests within the game framework. Players are recommended to utilize both the blessings and the curses to fully engage with the thematic depth, though they may choose one or the other to manipulate the difficulty level of their campaign.

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This expansion serves as an addition to the existing Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era's Heroes of Tamriel board game by Chip Theory Games. The Heroes of Tamriel set originally launched in 2025 following a successful campaign on Gamefound and currently includes five expansions. Shadows of Oblivion is the latest addition to this growing collection, allowing fans to interact with the rich mythology of the franchise through tabletop mechanics rather than digital gaming.

Pricing and Release Logistics

The Elder Scrolls: Shadows of Oblivion is available for pre-order at a retail price of £20.99. Customers who reserve their copies now can expect the product to ship on November 30, providing a tangible way to engage with the franchise while waiting for the next video game installment. This release offers a concrete opportunity for fans to experience the world of Tamriel through board gaming, with components that emphasize the hazardous nature of making pacts with powerful entities.

The original The Elder Scrolls franchise was created by Vijay Lakshman, Ted Peterson, and Julian Lefay, and has featured voice acting from stars such as Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean, and Michael Gambon. The series is set on the continent of Tamriel and is known for its open-world design, deep lore, and extensive player freedom. While The Elder Scrolls VI remains elusive, this new board game expansion provides a structured alternative for those eager to explore the conflicts and mythology influenced by the series' extensive history and magic.