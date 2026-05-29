Elder Scrolls Online Reveals June 2026 Roadmap as Fans Wait for TES VI

The Elder Scrolls Online announces its June 2026 roadmap with the Dawn and Dusk update, including Game Pass arrival, Xbox showcase appearance, and in-game events, offering rewards while the wait for The Elder Scrolls VI continues.

The Elder Scrolls franchise has found itself in a difficult position over the past several years due to the prolonged wait for the next mainline installment.

The Elder Scrolls VI was first announced in 2018 with a brief teaser trailer, and since then, there has been no substantial update. The most recent mainline entry, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, was released in 2011, making the wait nearly a decade and a half. Bethesda's Todd Howard has admitted that the announcement was made too early, and industry speculation suggests the game will not launch until at least 2030.

This prolonged wait has understandably frustrated fans, but there is still a significant Elder Scrolls experience available in the form of The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), an MMORPG that launched in 2014 and continues to receive regular updates. Originally published by Bethesda Softworks and developed by ZeniMax Online Studios, ESO is set in the continent of Tamriel and features an indirect connection to the main series.

The game initially received mixed reviews, but a 2015 relaunch as The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited improved its reception by shifting to a buy-to-play model with optional subscriptions and microtransactions. Since then, the game has maintained a dedicated player base, with developers consistently adding new content. In 2025, ZeniMax Online Studios made a major shift to a seasonal content model, replacing the previous annual chapter releases.

This change has resulted in more frequent updates, and the upcoming June 2026 schedule looks particularly rewarding for players. The official ESO Twitter page revealed the Dawn and Dusk update roadmap for June 2026.

Highlights include ESO joining Xbox PC Game Pass on June 2, a presence at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7 to preview Season One content, a major update on June 8 featuring a werewolf refresh and new challenge difficulties, a community livestream from June 18 to June 23, and an in-game event from June 24 to July 8 celebrating the God of Commerce with bonus coin rewards. These events underscore the ongoing support for ESO, which continues to thrive as a high-quality MMORPG.

While fans eagerly await The Elder Scrolls VI, ESO offers a rich and evolving experience that helps bridge the gap. The game's shift to seasonal updates ensures a steady stream of fresh content, keeping the community engaged. The June roadmap demonstrates ZeniMax's commitment to delivering meaningful updates that enhance gameplay and foster community interaction. For Elder Scrolls enthusiasts, the Dawn and Dusk update provides ample reason to dive back into Tamriel or continue their adventures.

The wait for The Elder Scrolls VI may be long, but ESO proves that the franchise is far from dormant. With its active community and dedicated development team, The Elder Scrolls Online remains a vibrant part of the Elder Scrolls universe, offering new stories, challenges, and rewards for players to enjoy while speculating on the future of the main series





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elder Scrolls Online The Elder Scrolls VI Bethesda MMO Update

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BALL x PIT Free Trial on Nintendo Switch Online Until June 1, 2026Nintendo Switch owners can get BALL x PIT for free through their NSO subscription until June 1, 2026. The game is also on sale on the eShop until June 9, with a discount of around 33%. BALL x PIT is an award-winning viral game from last year that has been praised for its addictive gameplay.

Read more »

Second water rights application withdrawn for proposed Box Elder data centerA second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use.The

Read more »

Protesters confront Box Elder County commissioners who approved Stratos Project data centerMore than three weeks after the Box Elder County Commission decided to green-light a massive data center, hundreds came to Brigham City to voice their continued frustration over the Stratos Project.

Read more »

Donkey Kong 64 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online on June 3Rare Games' iconic platformer Donkey Kong 64 is finally available on Nintendo Switch Online for subscribers with the expansion pack upgrade.

Read more »