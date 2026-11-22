Elder Ronald A. Rasband, an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, paid a visit to Elder Peyton Love, son of former Utah Rep. Mia Love, to discuss the impact missionary work had on their families and across generations.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, exit the morning session of general conference on Oct. 3.

Elder Rasband posted about a conversation with Mia Love's son, who is currently serving a mission. Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, visited Peyton Love, son of Mia Love, who is serving a mission in the Dominican Republic. They discussed missionary work's impact on families and Mia Love's legacy in a conversation posted on social media. Mia Love, first Black Republican congresswoman, died Mar. 23, 2025, from cancer.

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Elder Rasband spoke at her funeral. SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Ronald A. Rasband, an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, paid a visit to Elder Peyton Love, son of former Utah Rep. Mia Love, to discuss the impact missionary work had on their families and across generations.

Elder Rasband shared their conversation on X:"I was grateful to sit down with Elder Peyton Love as we discussed his missionary service, my cherished memories with his family, and the lasting influence of his late mother, Mia Love.

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" Missionary work changes lives across generations. I was grateful to sit down with Elder Peyton Love as we discussed his missionary service, my cherished memories with his family, and the lasting influence of his late mother, Mia Love. https://t.co/Lw1JC01SJfMia Love was the first Black Republican woman and Haitian American elected to Congress and served two terms as representative of Utah's 4th Congressional District. She served from 2015 to 2019.

Elder Rasband served as president of the New York New York North Mission from 1996 to 1999. He said during his time there,"our missionaries met and taught her the gospel.

" Peyton Love said his father, Jason Love, was one of Elder Rasband's missionaries. He said,"He served and he trained the missionary that baptized my mother.

" When being sworn in to the House of Representatives, Mia Love asked Elder Rasband to bring his favorite Bible to be used for the ceremony. Elder Rasband described this as"one of my sweetest memories.

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"When Mia Love was seriously ill, Elder Rasband visited the family. He reminded Peyton Love,"I committed you that day to serve a mission.

" Serving in the Dominican Republic, Peyton Love has had the opportunity to teach and baptize a young man from Haiti and his two sisters. "I know that your mother has had a hand in inspiring me through the Holy Ghost to have you be assigned to this mission," Elder Rasband said. He testified that"sometimes the veil is very thin, and you're going to feel her presence in your life.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Church History Museum opens three new exhibits to support Salt Lake Temple CelebrationPresident Uchtdorf honors German prisoners of war with other German consulate officials