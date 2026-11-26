'I had to teach 70 university students to read analog clocks in their native Spanish before I could teach them the vocabulary I was supposed to teach.'

, and some of these changes have led to major generational differences. Kids today will never know what it's like to untangle a cassette tape or look someone up in the phonebook!

They can do almost anything with their deep technical knowledge, but there are some life skills that no smartphone can teach.recently asked those born before 1990 to share "a trivial skill you possess that people don't use anymore," and these older Millennials truly delivered. How many of these 1.

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"I could wrap a school-issued textbook with a brown paper bag IMMACULATELY. My mom was a cashier and would bring home pristine bags to use.