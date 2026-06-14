Elder Gilbert Urges Faith-Based Colleges to Proclaim Their Impact and 'Disagree Better' at National Conference

At the American Council on Education's Commission on Faith-Based Colleges and Universities, Elder Clark G. Gilbert called on religious higher education institutions to actively share their success stories and engage in constructive national dialogue, emphasizing their role in fostering unity amid disagreement.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed the 2026 Convening of the American Council on Education Commission on Faith-Based Colleges and Universities held at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

, on Monday. The conference, themed "Learning to Disagree Better - What Faith-Based Colleges and Universities Can Bring to the National Dialogue," gathered presidents from prominent religious universities such as Notre Dame, Baylor, Yeshiva University, and Brigham Young University, along with Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who delivered the keynote address. The focus was on creating campus environments where interpersonal differences and debate foster togetherness.

Elder Gilbert issued an urgent plea for the proclamations and enhancement of the life-changing work happening on faith-based higher education campuses across America. He emphasized that faith-based institutions remain forums of inquiry that not only bless their students but also the entire country. He called on colleagues to form bridges, be a light to others, and learn from others, urging them to come out of isolation, articulate reasons for hope, and engage with the world.

He noted that at a time when many colleges face financial strain, faith-based schools are outpacing public universities, a story that needs to be more widely told. He challenged attendees to "disagree better" without compromising beliefs, echoing a point emphasized by multiple participants, and highlighted the Christian teaching to live peaceably and lovingly with all, regardless of shared values. Governor Cox's keynote also centered on learning to "disagree better" and the need for moral unity





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Faith-Based Colleges Higher Education Clark G. Gilbert American Council On Education Disagree Better Religious Universities Brigham Young University Notre Dame Baylor University Spencer Cox

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