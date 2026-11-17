Well, that's one way to stay entertained!

As a freelance writer for BuzzFeed, I write about all things pop culture, nerdy, bookish, and more!that began on Friday, Nov. 13, many tried to make the most of a bad situation...including several popular bands pulling out their guitars to entertain fellow trapped travelers.

, the ground stop was ordered"out of an abundance of caution" after data began to flood the network and disrupt communications and radar feeds. Approximately 12,400 flights were canceled, over 9,000 of which were major airline flights.

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Now, while some folks had to hole up in unexpected hotels for the night after their flights were canceled, lucky passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Orlando instead got a concert out of being abruptly grounded mid-flight. Band members for Hoobastank, Simple Plan, and the Used were all aboard the Southwest flight, heading to the Warped Tour concert to perform in the following days.

Rather than letting everyone sit in uncomfortable silence, the bands pulled out mics and guitars to perform their greatest hits for the captive audience. Hoobastank's Doug Robb and Dan Estrin, lead singer and guitarist respectively, performed their 2001 hit"Crawling in the Dark" and 2004's"The Reason" as passengers recorded and sang along.show, and they even voiced themselves in an episode! ) As for the Used?

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Lead singer Bert McCracken and guitarist Joey Bradford pulled out the stops with"The Taste of Ink" and"All That I've Got.

", the flight was originally part of a"special fan experience" with Southwest as a sponsor of Warped Tour, but the pre-flight meet-and-greet most likely didn't also have an on-board sing-along concert scheduled, too. Reactions to the viral videos are about what you would expect them to be, with one person commenting,"Today some people got stuck on an airplane with no AC for hours. Other people learned they are God’s chosen:"