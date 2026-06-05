Elder Dragons revealed for Monster Hunter 19 in 2027, watch first trailer

Monster Hunter 19's next expansion, Elder Dragons, will arrive in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the official trailer now and get ready for high-flying excitement. Add new Master Rank monsters and new abilities to your hunt list. Get ready for 2027's next era of Monster Hunter gameplay on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can grab the base game of MH19 to get leveled up in time to explore a whole new world. Also, this announcement comes following live events and free updates for the game, with the developer excited to share more updates in the future. Ready for the next era of MH adventure? Check out the official trailer now: https://youtu.be/QqZcNeUFo0Y

first released back in February 2025. And despite a few snags with PC optimization that give it a Mixed review on Steam, it has proved incredibly popular with fans.

Following live events and free updates, Capcom has finally unveiled the first “massive” expansion forgames have received pretty big expansions, and Capcom has previously confirmed fans could expect the same from the latest main series entry. Now,, with a 2027 release window. The trailer gave us a pretty good look at what’s to come, including some impressive-looking dragons.

If you’ve been hoping for more to do in the latestwill release in 2027 and will introduce a brand-new region for Hunters to explore. With floating islands and plenty of dragons, Capcom is teasing that this will be a large expansion on par with whatfans have come to expect. It will also add in new abilities and new Master Rank monsters to hunt, plus much more yet to be unveiled.

To get a sense of the high-flying excitement headed our way with this expansion, you can check out the official reveal trailer below:Prepare for Elder Dragons. The next era of Monster Hunter begins in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. In the meantime, you can grab the base game to get leveled up in time to explore a whole new world.





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Monster Hunter 19 Updates Live Events Free Updates Elder Dragons

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