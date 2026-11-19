Elden Trials is a new free Nexus Mods mod for Elden Ring that lets players race against the clock to defeat iconic bosses using fixed builds and compete on global leaderboards.

The Elden Ring s player community has introduced Elden Trials, a free-to-play modification that transforms the open-world RPG into a structured competitive arena for timed boss battles.

Developed by community creator PHT and hosted on Nexus Mods, this mod replaces traditional exploration with a high-pressure format where players must defeat formidable opponents as quickly as possible to rank on global leaderboards.

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The system begins by assigning each participant a specific, handcrafted character build, ensuring that every competitor starts on equal footing without the ability to level up or gather resources.

Once a challenge is selected, the player is dropped directly into a dedicated boss arena where a countdown timer starts immediately, forcing them to rely entirely on precision, memorization, and efficient combat execution.

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The available boss roster includes iconic and punishing enemies from both the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, such as Malenia and Promised Consort Radahn, who test the limits of player skill.

Participants can choose between two distinct modes depending on their desired difficulty level, with the standard Normal mode focusing purely on speed while the No Hit mode demands flawless execution without sustaining a single point of damage.

Completing any trial automatically records the time and uploads it to online leaderboards, allowing users to track their personal bests, world records, and global standing among the dedicated Elden Lord community.

The mod requires players to own a copy of Elden Ring, specifically the Tarnished Edition which includes the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, to access the full range of challenges and bosses.

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By removing variable elements like character stats or equipment found in the wild, Elden Trials reinforces the enduring popularity of the title and offers a fresh, quantifiable way for veterans to engage with the game.

This addition highlights the innovative ways fans continue to extend the lifespan of the hit 2022 role-playing game long after its initial release and the conclusion of its official narrative content.

The launch provides a perfect opportunity for players to showcase their mastery of predetermined builds and enemy movesets before the competitive leaderboards become saturated with top-tier times.

With the timer ticking and no room for error, Elden Trials challenges players to demonstrate whether they truly possess the skill required to claim the title of the ultimate Elden Lord.