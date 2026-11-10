Elden Ring Vyke Statue Pre-Orders Open Ahead of 2027 Release

Bandai Namco opens pre-orders for the Festering Fingerprint Vyke statue at £59.99, shipping in April 2027 to celebrate the enduring legacy of the FromSoftware masterpiece.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially opened pre-orders for a highly detailed collectible statue featuring the character Vyke from the video game Elden Ring. The item, known as the Festering Fingerprint Vyke statue, is priced at £59.99 and is designed to serve as a premium gift for dedicated fans of the series. This release marks a significant moment for collectors who wish to commemorate one of the most iconic adversaries in the game's expansive lore.

The statue is produced under the renowned S.H. Figuarts line, which is known for its high-quality articulation and durability. Buyers who secure their order through the official Bandai Namco Store will receive the figure along with specific accessories that enhance display options. These included parts consist of Vyke's war spear and the flame of frenzy, allowing owners to recreate dynamic and cinematic poses that reflect key moments from the game.

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While the general shipping date is set for April 2027, the availability of the statue varies by region. Some customers in specific territories are currently able to purchase the model directly without entering a pre-order queue. Interested buyers are advised to check regional store availability immediately to determine if they can acquire the figure immediately or must wait for the scheduled shipment date.

Character Origins and In-Game Significance

Vyke, also recognized as Roundtable Knight Vyke and the Dragonspear, holds a complex position within the narrative of Elden Ring. He serves as both an invader targeting the player character, known as the Tarnished, and as a formidable boss enemy within the game's world. The character's backstory involves a close association with the dragon Lansseax, through which he mastered dragon powers and sought to become the Elden Lord.

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When players encounter Vyke at the Evergaol, they face a challenging opponent equipped with unique abilities derived from his draconic lineage. Defeating this boss is essential for advancing through certain game mechanics, as victory rewards the player with the exclusive Fingerprint armor set. Additionally, the combat encounter yields Vyke's Dragonbolt incantation, a powerful spell that adds to the player's magical arsenal.

Critical Acclaim and Developer Legacy

The release of this merchandise coincides with the continued celebration of Elden Ring, which has been hailed as a masterpiece by critics and players alike. Christopher Teuton of Screen Rant reviewed the game, awarding it a perfect score of 10/10. He described the title as a celebration of FromSoftware's achievements, noting how the open-world design perfectly suits the developer's tradition of hiding intricate quests and items in obscure locations.

Teuton emphasized that the Lands Between are crafted to prevent players from feeling overwhelmed while still offering deep exploration. He predicted that Elden Ring would likely become the favorite title for many fans of the developer's catalog. The game, originally released on February 25, 2022, has maintained a strong presence in the industry through DLC, spin-offs, and a forthcoming live-action movie adaptation.

Future Releases and Collector Interest

As the game approaches its fifth anniversary, the community remains engaged with new content and merchandise. A brand-new release of the game is scheduled for April 2027, providing another opportunity for new and returning players to experience the world. The upcoming statue release offers a tangible way for fans to connect with the game's history before the next major installment arrives.

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FromSoftware has moved on to new projects since the initial launch of Elden Ring, yet the title's influence persists. The success of the game has inspired a range of derivative works and collectibles, ensuring that its legacy remains strong in pop culture. The availability of high-quality figures like the Festering Fingerprint Vyke statue demonstrates the enduring demand for premium representations of the game's characters.

Technical Details and Availability

The statue features flexible materials that allow for unhindered posing, ensuring that collectors can display the figure in various action stances. The inclusion of the war spear and flame accessories adds significant value to the package, enabling the recreation of specific boss fight scenarios. Fans can track pre-order updates through the Bandai Namco Store website.

Elden Ring continues to receive high ratings from critics, with an average score of 95/100 on OpenCritic and a 97% recommendation rate. The game is rated M for Mature by the ESRB due to blood, gore, language, and violence. As the community anticipates the April 2027 re-release, these collectible items serve as a bridge between the game's past success and its future developments.