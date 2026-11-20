FromSoftware confirms Elden Ring Tarnished Edition drops December 28. The bundle includes Shadow of the Erdtree, new Torrent cosmetics, and a definitive package for fans.

FromSoftware has officially announced that the comprehensive Elden Ring package, titled Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition , will be released on December 28. This new compilation bundles the original base game with the extensive 2024 expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. The package is designed to provide new players and returning veterans with a complete experience in the Lands Between.

Tarnished Edition Inclusion Details

The Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition explicitly contains the full base game and the lengthy Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Additionally, the edition features new armor sets and cosmetic items specifically for the spectral steed, Torrent. This collection serves as the definitive way to access all current content in a single purchase. Players do not need to buy the expansion separately when acquiring this specific edition.

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Developer Content Roadmap

While the Tarnished Edition arrives in late December, FromSoftware has outlined a broader content strategy for the franchise. The developer recently revealed details regarding upcoming updates and future titles. These announcements confirm that the Elden Ring universe will continue to expand significantly in the coming years.

Recent updates have highlighted the return of key characters and bosses. Melina, the Tree Sentinel, the Fire Giant, and a new Tarnished character have been featured in recent reveals. These elements suggest a deep continuation of the lore and gameplay mechanics established in the original release.

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Future Expansion Plans

Fans are now looking toward future releases as the current era of updates winds down. Melenia, known as the Blade of Miquella and Goddess of Rot, is scheduled to return in a new release dated for 2027. This boss is widely recognized as one of the most challenging and iconic figures in the game.

Another major development involves the character Maliketh, the Black Blade. His return is confirmed for June 2027. This date marks a significant milestone in the ongoing narrative of the Lands Between. The Tree Sentinel enemy is also being immortalized in upcoming media, further expanding the franchise's reach.

Impact on Player Community

The December 28 launch of the Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition provides a structured opportunity for players to engage with the complete story. The inclusion of new cosmetics for Torrent adds immediate value to the base package. This release strategy aims to maximize accessibility for new audiences while satisfying dedicated fans.

The confirmation of the 2027 timeline for new boss returns keeps the community engaged long-term. Players can expect a short but intense period of updates leading up to the holiday season. This release model ensures that the game remains relevant and actively supported by FromSoftware. The combination of the original game, the major expansion, and new items creates a compelling value proposition. This approach sets a clear precedent for future digital product releases in the action role-playing genre.