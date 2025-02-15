Elden Ring's Nightreign Preorders Available, Plus Weekend Deals on Tech

Elden Ring's Nightreign, a standalone co-op spin-off, is available for preorder ahead of its May 30th launch. The text also highlights weekend deals on various tech products, including the Mill Food Recycler, Yogasleep's Dohm Sound Machine, and Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Headset.

Elden Ring's Nightreign network test might have disappointed some fans this week, but it's unlikely a few brief server issues will dampen the excitement for FromSoftware's next soulslike game, coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. If you're still planning to grab the Elden Ring spin-off when it launches on May 30th, you can preorder it now at Best Buy for $39.99 with a $10 gift card or from Fanatical for $35.19 (about $5 off).

From what we've seen, and our own Ash Parrish has experienced firsthand, Nightreign isn't a sequel to Elden Ring, but rather a standalone co-op title set in a parallel universe. It retains all the visual elements of FromSoftware's 2022 masterpiece - sweeping landscapes, haunting ruins, and more - along with the brutal boss battles and combat found in both the original game and its excellent DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. The major difference between Nightreign and previous Elden Ring titles is that players are compelled to conquer the new region of Limveld over a three-day period, either solo or in a team of three. Combine that with a few character classes, a leveling system, and a Fortnite-like storm that shrinks the map over time, and each run becomes absolute chaos. If it seems like a blend of various multiplayer games, well, that's pretty accurate. Meanwhile, there are some great deals going on this weekend. The Presidents Day sales are in full swing, including at Mill's online store, where you can snag the Mill Food Recycler for an all-time low of $874 ($125 off). This smart trash can is a relatively niche product, as our 2023 review showed, but if you're someone who's been yearning to turn your leftovers into commercial-grade chicken feed or compost for your garden, the second-generation model is significantly faster than the original, processing your scraps in about two and a half hours. You can also grab Yogasleep's Dohm Sound Machine for $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon, Target, and Chewy, which is its second-best price ever. This inexpensive white noise machine is a favorite at The Verge for helping babies (and adults) get some sleep, as it can mask the sounds of traffic, pets, and other unwanted distractions. The device's built-in fan doesn't actually produce any air, but it offers two-speed options for adjustable tone and volume. Finally, Microsoft's refreshed Xbox Wireless Headset has dropped to an all-time low of $98 ($12 off) at Amazon and Walmart. The previous model was already a great budget headset with a comfortable design and rotating ear cup dials for adjusting volume and game/audio chat balance. The new model builds upon that foundation with an upgraded microphone array and an extended 20 hours of battery life. Plus, it supports Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.3, meaning you can now pair it with Xbox consoles, mobile devices, and PC





verge / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tech Deals ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN FROMSOFTWARE PREORDER GAMING DEALS TECH DEALS MILL FOOD RECYCLER YOGASLEEP Dohm SOUND MACHINE MICROSOFT XBOX WIRELESS HEADSET

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is Elden Ring: Nightreign cross-platform?Elden Ring: Nightreign is a spinoff of the base Elden Ring game, but focused entirely on co-op gameplay. Does that mean it is a cross-platform game or not?

Read more »

Elden Ring Fans Warned About Nightreign Playtest ScamScammers are taking advantage of playtest hype for Elden Ring Nightreign, and Steam users are warned to be cautious.

Read more »

Elden Ring Nightreign feels like a PS3 multiplayer game in the best wayElden Ring Nightreign channels the energy of PS3 and Xbox 360 multiplayer games in the best way possible.

Read more »

Elden Ring's Nightreign: A Unique Multiplayer Experience Coming May 30thFromSoftware is shaking things up with Nightreign, a new multiplayer focused expansion for Elden Ring. Set for release on May 30th, Nightreign will feature ever-shifting environments, rewarding players with powerful weapons and runes for conquering its challenging dungeons. A closed network test will be held from February 14th to 16th, giving select players a chance to experience this innovative new gameplay before launch.

Read more »

Elden Ring: Nightreign DLC Pre-Orders Open with Collector's Edition and Deluxe OptionsThe highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, Nightreign, is available for pre-order, offering fans a range of options from the standard edition to a deluxe collector's edition.

Read more »

Elden Ring Nightreign DLC and Collector’s Edition AnnouncedFrom Software and Bandai Namco just confirmed DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign along with a special Collector's Edition.

Read more »