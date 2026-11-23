Steamforged Games announced Elden Ring Rot and Sorcery, a major board game expansion launching in July 2027, bringing Liurnia and Caelid campaigns to tabletop players.

Steamforged Games has officially scheduled the release of Elden Ring: Rot & Sorcery for July 2027, offering fans a substantial new tabletop experience in the Lands Between. This major board game expansion arrives more than four years after the original video game release, capitalizing on the enduring popularity of FromSoftware's masterpiece. The announcement provides a concrete timeline for an adventure that expands the existing board game universe with two massive core boxes and multiple campaign expansions. While a video game sequel remains delayed until 2027 or later, this tangible product ensures the franchise continues to dominate the fantasy gaming landscape. The release date is currently estimated based on the crowdfunding fulfillment window announced via the official Gamefound page, marking a significant milestone for tabletop RPG enthusiasts.

Rot and Sorcery Core Box Details and Gameplay

Rot & Sorcery introduces two distinct core boxes, each featuring a standalone adventure that significantly expands the gameplay possibilities for players. Machinations of the Witch invites participants to explore the watery depths of Liurnia of the Lakes, a region known for its magical density and academic lore. In this campaign, players will confront familiar adversaries and formidable bosses, including the iconic Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, and the Red Wolf of Radagon. These encounters are designed to test player strategy and cooperation, mirroring the high difficulty standards established by the original source material. The immersive environment of Liurnia serves as the primary backdrop for this thrilling chapter of the board game series.

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The second core box, Dominion of Rot, transports players to the terrifying wastelands of Caelid, one of the most hazardous regions in the Elden Ring universe. This expansion focuses on the battle against the legendary Starscourge Radahn, a boss encounter that has become synonymous with the franchise's challenging combat design. Both campaigns promise more than 30 hours of gameplay each, providing extensive content for groups looking for deep strategic engagement. The adventures feature branching narratives and side quests, allowing for varied playthroughs depending on the decisions made by the participants. Character customization options further enhance the role-playing aspect, giving players agency over their progression through these dangerous territories.

Cooperative Mechanics and Accessibility for New Players

The cooperative experience in Elden Ring: Rot & Sorcery supports a group of one to four players, recreating the signature tension of the video game through innovative design. The tabletop adaptation utilizes an innovative diceless system to manage combat and resolution, offering a unique mechanical twist that appeals to board game connoisseurs. This system ensures that player choices directly impact the outcome of encounters, maintaining the high stakes expected from the FromSoftware IP. The absence of dice introduces an element of strategic resource management, distinguishing it from traditional tabletop RPGs and aligning it closer to the action-oriented feel of the source material.

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Importantly, new players do not need to own the original Elden Ring board game, which launched through Kickstarter in 2022, to enjoy this new release. Each core box is completely playable on its own, removing the barrier to entry for those unfamiliar with the previous iterations of the franchise. However, longtime fans have the option to combine the different releases to create an even larger, interconnected adventure across the entire Lands Between. This flexibility allows for both standalone experiences and a comprehensive saga, catering to casual enthusiasts and dedicated collectors alike. The design philosophy ensures that the game remains accessible while rewarding long-term investment in the hobby.

Crowdfunding Status and Expansion Options on Gamefound

Rot & Sorcery was originally announced in June 2025 and subsequently launched its crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound in August. The current estimated fulfillment window of July 2027 reflects the production timeline outlined by Steamforged Games for the core boxes and initial expansions. This schedule allows for the development of high-quality components and artwork consistent with the prestige of the Elden Ring brand. The campaign on Gamefound also offers several additional expansions, including the Altus Plateau, Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, Ancestral, and Dragonkin Soldier expansions. These add-ons provide further depth to the game world, allowing players to explore more regions and face additional legendary threats.

Different pledge tiers on Gamefound offer varying combinations of these additions, with the Golden Pledge including both new core boxes and several major expansions. Late pledges remain available for those who missed the initial campaign phases, ensuring that the community can still secure these items before the 2027 release window. The availability of these expansions highlights the extensive scope of the project and the commitment of Steamforged Games to delivering a complete tabletop experience. For many fans, this serves as a viable alternative while they await a potential video game sequel. The detailed pledge structure allows for customizable engagement with the franchise, catering to different budget levels and interests within the community.

Market Impact and Fan Reception Context

The release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 has recently introduced an entirely new wave of players to the Lands Between. This digital port has revitalized interest in the franchise, giving longtime fans fresh reasons to return while attracting newcomers to the complex lore. Simultaneously, FromSoftware's highly anticipated title, The Duskbloods, has been delayed until 2027, creating a gap in the video game release schedule. With no official Elden Ring 2 announcement in sight, the tabletop expansion fills this void by offering a substantial adventure in the same universe. The timing suggests a strategic move by Steamforged Games to capitalize on the sustained popularity of the brand.

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FromSoftware's sprawling original game set a new standard for open-world exploration, with its signature style of world-building and unforgettable boss fights. The countless secrets and challenges that continue to draw players back demonstrate the lasting impact of the 2022 release. The board game adaptation translates these elements into a tactile format, preserving the sense of mystery and discovery. As the community awaits further developments in the video game space, Rot & Sorcery stands as a significant testament to the franchise's versatility. It proves that the appeal of the Lands Between extends far beyond the digital screen, offering robust experiences in multiple mediums.