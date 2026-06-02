Elden Ring: Road to the Erdtree Manga Volume 9 Release Date Set for July 28 Amid Tarnished Edition Speculation

Elden Ring fans anticipate the Tarnished Edition DLC for Nintendo Switch 2 while awaiting news; in the meantime, Volume 9 of the official manga Elden Ring: Road to the Erdtree releases July 28, continuing Aseo's comedic adventure on the Altus Plateau.

Elden Ring fans continue to anticipate the official release date for the Tarnished Edition , a DLC expansion heading to Nintendo Switch 2 . The expansion is rumored to add new classes, armor sets, weapons, Ashes of War, consumables, and first-time customization for Torrent .

While the content sounds promising, some fans express restlessness due to the delay from its originally planned 2025 launch; with no official updates midway through 2026, concerns about further delays are rising. However, an official Elden Ring release is scheduled for next month that may tide players over. On July 28, Yen Press will release Volume 9 of the officially licensed manga series Elden Ring: Road to the Erdtree.

This volume continues protagonist Aseo's journey after the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, arriving at the Altus Plateau. The story features reunions with old friends and foes, new encounters, and builds toward the attack on the capital Leyndell and the Erdtree. The manga, authored by Nikiichi Tobita, is beloved for its comedic style and art that mirror the trials of a Tarnished in the Lands Between.

Volume 9 is available for pre-order in print for approximately $13.00 USD and digitally for $6.99 USD across platforms like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. All previous volumes are also available, each around 176 pages. The series provides a unique, humorous take on the game's experience and offers something for Elden Ring fans while waiting for the Tarnished Edition DLC later this year





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Nintendo Switch 2 Road To The Erdtree Manga Yen Press Aseo Altus Plateau DLC Torrent Fromsoftware

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Understanding the Notch on the Oura Ring 4: A Guide to Proper Positioning and ChargingLearn about the purpose and benefits of the notch on the Oura Ring 4, including its role in accurate data collection, tactile cue, and charging alignment. Discover how to position the notch for optimal results and how it differs from older models like the Oura Ring 3.

Read more »

Franktown residents raise concerns over Douglas County road project on Tanglewood RoadFranktown residents say a Douglas County paving project on Tanglewood Road threatens equestrian access and wasn't properly communicated.

Read more »

Oura Ring: A Comprehensive Guide to Smart Ring Health TrackingDiscover the benefits and considerations of using an Oura Ring for health and fitness tracking. Learn about sizing, membership plans, charging options, and the comprehensive Oura Ring app.

Read more »

25 arrested, dozens of birds recovered in suspected cockfighting ring in Chester: SPCAOver two dozen people were arrested following a raid at a suspected cockfighting operation over the weekend in Chester.

Read more »