Elden Ring Nightreign TRPG Launches in Japan on June 19 - Western Release Hopeful

A new tabletop RPG based on Elden Ring: Nightreign, created by the Dark Souls tabletop team, launches in Japan on June 19. The co-op game adapts the roguelike spin-off's combat into pen-and-paper format, with Western localization possible.

Since its launch in 2022, Elden Ring has continued to dominate the gaming sphere. With the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the roguelike spin-off Elden Ring : Nightreign , a graphic novel series, and an upcoming live-action movie, the FromSoftware title has been hailed as the studio's magnum opus.

Despite not yet celebrating its fifth anniversary, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Fans can now look forward to a brand-new tabletop game arriving on June 19, inspired by the Nightreign spin-off and created by the same team behind the Dark Souls tabletop RPG, ensuring high expectations. The new tabletop release, titled Elden Ring Nightreign TRPG, is published by Group SNE and focuses specifically on the cooperative roguelike experience of Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Originally released in 2025, Nightreign sees teams of 1-3 players battling iconic bosses in the alternative map of Limveld. The game received critical acclaim, including a 9/10 rating from Screen Rant, which described it as a sandbox of joy and doom. This tabletop adaptation aims to translate that fast-paced, punishing combat into a pen-and-paper format, leveraging the rich world-building by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin.

Currently, Elden Ring Nightreign TRPG is only launching in Japan, but many popular tabletop RPGs have received English localizations, so Western fans remain hopeful. The co-op RPG tasks players with working together to conquer the evil lurking throughout Limveld, facing off against iconic bosses in 1-3 player sessions. While adapting the video game's frantic action to a tabletop format presents challenges, the deep lore and established universe provide a strong foundation.

If the Japanese launch succeeds, a Western release could follow, allowing more players to experience this new take on the Elden Ring world





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Elden Ring Nightreign Tabletop RPG Fromsoftware Game Adaptation

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