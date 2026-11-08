Elden Ring Malenia Figure Ships April 2027 With Swappable Sword For 25.99 Euros

Bandai Namco lists the Malenia, Blade of Miquella Figuarts Mini for pre-order at 25.99 Euros, with a scheduled April 2027 release date. Explore details on the collectible figure and related Elden Ring merchandise.

Bandai Namco has confirmed that the Malenia, Blade of Miquella Figuarts Mini will officially release in April 2027. This tangible addition to the Elden Ring franchise arrives more than four years after the original FromSoftware RPG launched. The pre-order is now active through the official Bandai Namco Store in Europe. Collectors can secure this highly anticipated piece for 25.99 Euros. The figure stands approximately 10 centimeters tall. It is crafted from durable PVC and ABS materials.

The package includes the primary Malenia figure along with a display stand. It also features an additional swappable arm. This accessory allows fans to pose the character with or without her iconic Hand of Malenia sword. The sword is famous for executing the deadly Waterfowl Dance attack. This versatility enhances the display value significantly. It mirrors the dynamic combat style seen in the game.

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The broader collection from Bandai Namco features other iconic figures from the Elden Ring roster. Shoppers can pre-order the Starscourge Radahn Figuarts Mini. This specific figure is expected to arrive earlier in March 2027. The Radahn model is priced higher due to additional inclusions. It comes with his loyal horse, Leonard, and two swappable hand parts. These parts allow posing with or without the Starscourge Greatswords.

Additional characters available in this mini line include Melina. Ranni the Witch is also part of the collection. Blaidd the Half-Wolf and the Raging Wolf are included as well. These figures celebrate the groundbreaking RPG adored by soulslike fans. The franchise remains active despite no new mainline game announcements from FromSoftware. These adjacent merchandise drops serve as a significant point of engagement.

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The selection of Malenia highlights her status as a top-tier opponent. This optional boss is located within the center of Miquella's Haligtree. Players must overcome significant hurdles to reach her. Known as the Goddess of Rot, she utilizes extremely fast strikes. These attacks also recover her health after landing. This mechanic often causes players to feel progress is lost. Defeating her is considered a major accomplishment for the community.

Acquiring this figure serves as a permanent record of conquering a tough encounter. It functions much like a trophy for those who have succeeded. The figurine offers a way to celebrate gameplay moments from Elden Ring. It remains on the desk as a reminder of the challenge. The pre-order period provides a definitive date for acquiring this collectible. The release confirms a specific merchandise launch through official channels.

The timing of this announcement matters for long-time players. It provides a tangible connection to the game world. The franchise continues to thrive through such official releases. Fans can now mark their calendars for the April drop. The detailed specifications ensure high quality standards. The inclusion of the swappable sword adds significant value. Collectors appreciate the attention to character accuracy. The display stand ensures stable presentation. The 10cm height makes it suitable for shelves. The 25.99 Euro price point is accessible for most fans. The pre-order process is straightforward through the store. This release keeps the community engaged during the wait for new games.