Steamforged Games announces Elden Ring: Machinations of the Witch board game delivering July 2027. This standalone expansion explores Liurnia of the Lakes with over 30 hours of gameplay.

Steamforged Games has officially announced a new tabletop expansion titled Elden Ring: Machinations of the Witch , set to deliver to backers in July 2027. This release provides a tangible bridge for fans waiting for the next video game sequel from FromSoftware, allowing players to explore the region of Liurnia of the Lakes through physical gameplay.

Mechanics and Setting of Liurnia Expansion

The core box of Elden Ring: Machinations of the Witch introduces an entirely new campaign that offers over 30 hours of gameplay content. This expansive experience supports both solo adventures and cooperative play for up to four players. Individual game sessions are designed to last between 90 and 120 minutes, providing a substantial time commitment for enthusiasts of the franchise.

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Players will assume the role of Tarnished characters, developing their abilities across the campaign through exploration, side quests, equipment upgrades, and strategic deck-building. The physical components of the game include 30 detailed miniatures featuring iconic enemies from the video game. These figures include the Red Wolf of Radagon, Giant Crayfish, Giant Crabs, and the boss Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

The narrative focus of this expansion shifts away from the previously explored regions of Limgrave, Stormveil Castle, and the Weeping Peninsula. Instead, the campaign centers on the secrets surrounding the Academy of Raya Lucaria and its inhabitants. Players will navigate the lakes, caves, and surrounding landscapes of Liurnia before eventually venturing into the depths of the Academy itself.

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Innovative Gameplay Systems and Sorcery

Elden Ring: Machinations of the Witch introduces two major new gameplay mechanics designed to mirror the digital experience: Secrets and Sorceries. These systems add depth to the tactical combat and exploration aspects of the board game, requiring players to engage with the environment on a deeper level.

In the Sorcery system, enemies are capable of casting spells depending on the sequence of their behavior cards. Players must actively manipulate that sequence to interrupt incoming attacks, adding a layer of strategic prediction to combat encounters. This mechanic emphasizes the importance of timing and resource management in high-stakes battles.

The Secrets mechanic allows players to uncover hidden paths, gain advantages in combat, and escape dangerous situations. Uncovering secrets throughout Liurnia provides a unique resource that can be utilized in various ways. This system reflects the obscure bits of knowledge and exploration that are central to the original video game.

Future Roadmap and FromSoftware Delays

This board game release arrives against a backdrop of silence regarding the next mainline Elden Ring video game. Following the recent delay announcement for FromSoftware 's follow-up title, The Duskbloods , fans are feeling dejected about the possibility of an official Elden Ring 2 announcement in the near future.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has not ruled out revisiting the franchise in the future, but FromSoftware has remained relatively quiet about its plans beyond The Duskbloods . The success of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and the release of Elden Ring Nightreign demonstrate a massive appetite for new adventures in the Lands Between.

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The launch of the Elden Ring Nightreign Tarnished Edition brought in a whole new audience of players. This surge in popularity ensures there is no shortage of fascinating lore for a potential sequel to explore. Consequently, the 2027 board game release serves as a significant touchpoint for the community.

Pricing and Integration with Rot and Sorcery

Elden Ring: Machinations of the Witch is part of the larger Elden Ring: Rot & Sorcery release. This package also includes the Caelid-based Dominion of Rot campaign, allowing players to choose between two distinct regions. Both games can be played independently or combined with previous releases to create a considerably larger adventure across the Lands Between.

According to the official Gamefound campaign, the delivery date for Elden Ring: Machinations of the Witch is currently slated for July 2027. The original Sorcery Pledge is priced at $139. This timeframe remains subject to change, but it offers a concrete expectation for fans.

While a proper video game sequel may still be years away, this board game expansion provides a robust alternative. The combination of detailed miniatures, new mechanics, and rich lore makes it a substantial offering for Elden Ring fans. It allows the community to continue their journey in the Lands Between well into 2027.