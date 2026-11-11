Elden Ring Launches Tarnished Edition on Switch, Adds New Year‑End Community Quest

The new Tarnished Edition on Nintendo Switch arrives with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and a December Path of Shadows event, offering fresh content and community goals for players worldwide.

FromSoftware is expanding the Elden Ring universe for Nintendo Switch users with the Tarnished Edition, which debuted on August 28. The bundle includes the base game plus the 2024 Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, giving players a single package to explore the Lands Between.

Core Details of the Tarnished Edition Release

The August launch marks the franchise's first presence on a Nintendo console. Switch owners now have access to the complete Elden Ring adventure, from the original story to the new expansion filled with new bosses, weapons and the Shadow Realm. The package is priced at a single retail price, making it an attractive addition for fans who previously had only played on PC or other consoles.

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Bandai Namco's Path of Shadows Community Quest

On December 1, Bandai Namco launched the Path of Shadows community quest, which runs until December 28. The event invites all Elden Ring players to revisit Shadow of the Erdtree and work together toward five shared goals. Progress is tracked through the game's official Discord server, and players receive updates and reminders as the event unfolds.

Players can earn exclusive commemorative artwork by Crisppyboat and a special St. Trina Twitch chat badge designed by Carsondrewit by completing the collective objectives. The badge appears beside usernames in livestream chats, allowing viewers to display their participation and achievements.

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Past Community Quests and Rewards

Path of Shadows follows three earlier quests. Path of the Tarnished ran from September 1 to 28 and challenged players to summon Sorcerer Rogier and collect specific items, rewarding participants with artwork by Shimhaq and a Sorcerer Rogier Twitch badge. In October, Path of the Cardinal Sin offered commemorative artwork by Dan Mumford and a Festering Bloody Finger badge. The November quest, Path of the Elden Lord, provided artwork by Louis Gibiard and a Warrior Jar Alexander badge, also designed by Carsondrewit.

In addition to the December event, Bandai Namco is hosting a separate Discord emote contest, giving fans another creative outlet to engage with the community and celebrate the game's lore and aesthetics.

What Comes Next for Elden Ring Fans

With the Tarnished Edition and the December community quest, players have a clear path to deepen their experience of Elden Ring before the year ends. While announcements about a potential Elden Ring 2 remain uncertain, current releases and events keep the franchise vibrant for both new and veteran Tarnished. The community‑wide goals encourage players to return to familiar locations, fostering collaboration and fresh strategic play across the entire player base.