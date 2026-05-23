The FromSoftware RPG Elden Ring has maintained its popularity since its launch in 2022, with fans regularly creating new characters and diving back into the action annually. A live-action movie and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition are upcoming releases, while another exciting release inspired by the world of Elden Ring is Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between: Volume 1, a graphic novel series.

Elden Ring fans have plenty to look forward to in the next year, with the FromSoftware RPG proving that it is far from done with its popularity.

A live-action movie and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition are upcoming releases. Another exciting release inspired by the world of Elden Ring is Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between: Volume 1, a graphic novel series. The first volume of the manga collection features side stories of Elden Ring's most iconic NPCs. The launch of Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between: Volume 1 is set for 16 July 2026





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Elden Ring Live-Action Movie Tarnished Edition Graphic Novel Series Side Stories Iconic Npcs

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