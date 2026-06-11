Elden Ring Fans Anticipate New Single-Player Title from FromSoftware

Elden Ring fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the future of the iconic Soulsborne franchise, particularly whether there will be an official return to the Lands Between. Recent rumors suggest that there is a new single-player title in the works, but it is being kept under wraps by FromSoftware, the developer. While we don't have any official news on the so-called Project FMC, FromSoftware fans have been thrilled with recent developments, such as the long-awaited Tarnished Edition getting an official release date this August and The Duskbloods getting an official closed network test later this summer. The Duskbloods is expected to be the studio's first follow-up title beyond the Elden Ring franchise.

Elden Ring fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the future of the iconic Soulsborne franchise, particularly whether there will be an official return to the Lands Between .

Recent rumors suggest that there is a new single-player title in the works, but it is being kept under wraps by FromSoftware, the developer. While we don't have any official news on the so-called Project FMC, FromSoftware fans have been thrilled with recent developments, such as the long-awaited Tarnished Edition getting an official release date this August and The Duskbloods getting an official closed network test later this summer.

The Duskbloods is expected to be the studio's first follow-up title beyond the Elden Ring franchise. The closed network test for The Duskbloods is scheduled to take place next month, with the actual test period running over a weekend during August.

Based on the release schedule for Elden Ring Nightreign, a rough estimate for The Duskbloods' release in the coming months may be as follows: As mentioned, this estimated release schedule is speculative at this point, but it is the best ballpark guess we're going to get before further official information is provided. The release date could potentially be pushed back even further, especially considering the announcement of the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and the fact that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be releasing in November





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Elden Ring Fromsoftware Project FMC Tarnished Edition The Duskbloods Single-Player Title Lands Between Rumors Release Date Closed Network Test Rough Estimate Release Schedule Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake Grand Theft Auto 6

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