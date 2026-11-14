Elden Ring Community Quests Reveal New Artwork Ahead of Live-Action Film

Bandai Namco celebrates community milestones with commissioned art by Dan Mumford and Louis Gibiard, boosting excitement for the upcoming Alex Garland film adaptation.

The gaming world is currently buzzing with anticipation as the highly anticipated Elden Ring live-action movie continues to garner attention for its massive production scale. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Garland , the film is reportedly backed by a staggering budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive production in the history of the studio A24 . This significant financial investment suggests that the visual spectacle of the Lands Between will be faithfully rendered on the big screen, mirroring the intricate beauty of the original role-playing game by FromSoftware .

Community Quests Drive Player Engagement

Bandai Namco has further fueled this excitement by launching a series of four major community quests designed to bring players back into the world of Elden Ring . The first of these initiatives, titled Path of the Cardinal Sin , successfully ran from October 1 through October 28, 2026. This event challenged players across all supported platforms to collaborate on several massive global milestones, fostering a sense of unity within the player base.

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To commemorate the completion of these challenges, Bandai Namco unveiled a stunning piece of officially commissioned artwork. The illustration features iconic characters including Melina , the Fire Giant , the Tree Sentinel , and a unique interpretation of the Tarnished . The artwork was created by the renowned British illustrator Dan Mumford , who is celebrated for his contributions to major franchises such as Star Wars , Mass Effect , Halo Infinite , and Magic: The Gathering .

Notable Artists Celebrate Game Milestones

Dan Mumford boasts an impressive portfolio that extends beyond video games and cinema into the music industry, with projects for legendary bands like Metallica and Iron Maiden , as well as television series like Bojack Horseman . In addition to the visual art, the Path of the Cardinal Sin quest offered a special collectible reward: a Twitch chat badge depicting a Festering Bloody Finger, designed by artist CarsonDrewit . This digital token serves as a permanent reminder of the community's collective achievement.

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This artistic celebration is part of a broader initiative that began with the Path of the Tarnished in September. That initial quest rewarded participants with commemorative artwork by the artist Shimhaq after players completed a specific series of challenges. Each quest in the series is designed to highlight different aspects of the game's rich lore and encourage long-term engagement from the community.

Upcoming Challenges and Future Rewards

The momentum continues with the third quest, Path of the Elden Lord , which is currently underway from November 2 through November 28. Participants in this phase are tasked with incredibly ambitious goals, including summoning the character Warrior Jar Alexander 50,000 times. Additionally, players must obtain 3 million Rune Arcs, collect 500,000 Legendary Armaments, and upgrade 100,000 Spirit Ashes to +8.

The reward for completing the Path of the Elden Lord includes new artwork by Louis Gibiard, also known as Vladinsk , a renowned ballpoint-pen artist. Like the previous event, this quest will also feature another Twitch badge designed by CarsonDrewit , providing players with more collectible digital items to showcase their dedication.

Final Quest and Lasting Impact on Fans

The series concludes with the Path of Shadows , scheduled to run from December 1 through December 28. This final quest involves challenges related to Scadutree Fragments, the Abyssal Woods, and St. Trina's Nectar. Upon completion, players will receive commemorative artwork created by the artist Crisppyboat .

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These community quests serve as a clever strategy to maintain engagement with Elden Ring , a game that received a rating of 10/10 from OpenCritic with critics recommending it at a 97% rate. By encouraging collaboration toward shared goals, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are successfully keeping the community vibrant and excited for future developments, including the highly anticipated film adaptation.