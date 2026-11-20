FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment launch the final Community Quests, Path of Shadows, in December 2026, following the Path of the Elden Lord event, uniting players across all platforms.

The gaming community surrounding FromSoftware's acclaimed action RPG is preparing for a major collaborative milestone as Bandai Namco Entertainment announces the next phase of its Community Quests initiative. Following the highly successful release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, which brought the title to the Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time, player engagement has reached new heights. The upcoming Path of Shadows event is scheduled to commence on December 1, 2026, offering fans across all platforms a shared objective to explore the depths of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Path of Shadows December Event Details

The Path of Shadows event officially begins on December 1, 2026, and will run continuously through December 28, 2026. This four-week period marks the fourth and final installment in the Community Quests initiative that Bandai Namco launched in September 2026 to celebrate the arrival of the Tarnished Edition. Unlike traditional in-game missions that isolate players, this event encourages a massive, cross-platform cooperative effort where every action contributes to global milestones.

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The primary focus of the Path of Shadows challenge is the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Players are tasked with completing five specific community-wide objectives within the Realm of Shadow, the Abyssal Woods, and other key areas featured in the DLC. The goal is not merely to defeat bosses but to collectively explore and interact with the environment in ways that benefit the entire player base.

Successful completion of these challenges will unlock exclusive digital rewards for all participants. These rewards include special commemorative artwork created by artist Crisppyboat and a unique St. Trina Twitch Chat Badge designed by Carsondrewit. Fans can monitor the real-time progress of these objectives and stay updated on community milestones through the official Elden Ring Discord server.

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Preceding Path of the Elden Lord Initiative

Before the December event kicks off, the community is currently concluding the Path of the Elden Lord quest, which serves as the third installment in the Community Quests series. This event officially began on November 2, 2026, and provides players with a final window to contribute to shared goals until November 28, 2026. It remains a critical opportunity for both newcomers who joined via the Tarnished Edition and veteran players to engage with the game's broader ecosystem.

The Path of the Elden Lord involves four distinct community-wide objectives that require coordinated effort across all gaming platforms. Much like the upcoming Shadow event, success in these tasks relies on the cumulative actions of the global player base rather than individual prowess. This structure ensures that even solo players can contribute to the collective achievement.

Rewards for completing the Path of the Elden Lord include exclusive commemorative artwork by Louis Gibiard, also known by his online alias Vladinsk, alongside a special Warrior Jar Alexander Twitch Chat Badge also designed by Carsondrewit. These digital items serve as permanent badges of honor for players who contributed to the event's success before it closes on November 28, 2026.

Impact of Tarnished Edition on Player Base

The timing of these events coincides with the release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, which has significantly expanded the game's audience by introducing it to the Nintendo Switch 2. This port, released alongside new content including the Tarnished Pack DLC, has created a unique dynamic between longtime fans and a fresh wave of players. The Tarnished Pack itself offers new classes, weapons, weapon arts, and Torrent skins, providing additional incentive for veterans to return to the game.

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This influx of new players has revitalized the community, making community-wide challenges more viable and exciting than ever before. The collaborative nature of the Community Quests allows new and veteran players to interact without the pressure of direct cooperative multiplayer. It creates a unified experience where everyone works toward the same commemorative goals, regardless of their playstyle or platform.

Future Projects and Developer Vision

While the community celebrates these in-game events, anticipation is also building for other major Elden Ring projects. A highly anticipated live-action movie, currently in development at A24, is being written and directed by Alex Garland. Although this film is not scheduled for release until 2028, the ongoing community events keep the franchise's cultural relevance at the forefront during the interim.

Bandai Namco's strategy of using Community Quests to bridge the gap between releases and hardware transitions demonstrates a deep understanding of its player base. By leveraging the momentum from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch and the Tarnished Edition, the company has created a sustained period of engagement that honors FromSoftware's legacy while inviting new generations of gamers to experience the Lands Between.

The Path of Shadows represents the culmination of this year's community efforts, offering a final, month-long celebration of the game's most challenging and rewarding expansion. With nearly an entire month allocated to these objectives, players have ample time to explore the Abyssal Woods and other shadowed realms. This initiative not only celebrates the game's success but also strengthens the bond between the developers, the publisher, and the global Elden Ring community.