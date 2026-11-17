Bandai Namco concludes the Path of Shadows community quest on December 28, offering exclusive Twitch badges and artwork. Discover the final goals for the Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition celebrations.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is set to conclude its four-month series of community-driven quests for Elden Ring on December 28, marking the end of the Path of Shadows initiative. This final event coincides with the ongoing success of the Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition , which has revitalized player engagement by combining the base game with the highly acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Path of Shadows Rewards and Lore

The central reward for the concluding quest is an exclusive Twitch chat badge featuring St. Trina , a character deeply rooted in the game's complex mythology. Designed by digital artist CarsonDrewit , the badge allows players to display their allegiance to this enigmatic figure associated with sleep, dreams, and the abandoned aspects of godhood.

Also read Best Tech Gifts to Buy at Best Buy: Fitbit, Shokz, Bose, and Ring Deals

In the lore of the Lands Between, St. Trina is revealed to be an aspect of the demigod Miquella that he severed in his pursuit of divinity. Players encounter her during Thiollier's questline within the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, where consuming her nectar is a critical, though perilous, step in uncovering the narrative secrets of the region.

Final Community Goals for December

The Path of Shadows event, which officially runs from December 1 through December 28, requires the collective player base to achieve specific numerical milestones across all platforms. The community must collectively collect one million Scadutree Fragments to progress toward the final reward tiers for this particular questline.

Advertisement

Additional ambitious targets for the community include reaching the Abyssal Woods area 15,000 times and drinking St. Trina's Nectar exactly 10,000 times. Players must also obtain 70,000 Larval Tears and collect 500,000 Revered Spirit Ashes to fulfill the comprehensive objectives set by Bandai Namco for this final celebration.

Commemorative Artwork and Badge Collection

Beyond the digital badge, participants who contribute to the community goals will unlock brand-new commemorative artwork created by artist Crisppyboat . This visual reward serves as a permanent record of the player's involvement in the massive collaborative effort that has defined the latter part of the year for the franchise.

The Path of Shadows is the fourth and final installment in a series of unique community quests launched alongside the Tarnished Edition . Each of the four quests has featured its own distinct commemorative artwork and exclusive Twitch chat badge, all designed by CarsonDrewit , providing a consistent aesthetic thread through the various challenges.

Impact on the Elden Ring Ecosystem

While rumors persist regarding a potential Elden Ring 2 and the development of Alex Garland's upcoming film adaptation with its reported astronomical budget, the immediate focus for players remains the sustained engagement with the existing world. These community challenges offer a structured reason for veterans and new recruits alike to revisit the Lands Between and engage with the Shadow of the Erdtree content.

Advertisement

Progress updates for these community milestones are shared regularly through the official Elden Ring Discord server, fostering a sense of collective achievement among the global player base. As December 28 approaches, the community will determine whether the final numerical targets are met, capping off a successful period of content extension and player retention for FromSoftware's flagship title.