Elden Ring Community Quests End December 28 Ahead of 2028 Film

Elden Ring concludes its Community Quests series on December 28, 2026. The final challenge focuses on Shadow of the Erdtree as Bandai Namco prepares for the 2028 A24 live-action adaptation.

The Lands Between are experiencing a renewed surge in activity following the release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Nintendo Switch 2. This new port introduces veteran players and a fresh generation to FromSoftware's acclaimed role-playing game, offering updated starting classes and customizations for Torrent. While the franchise is expanding with a high-profile live-action film set for 2028, a significant community-focused initiative is drawing to a close this winter.

Final Community Quest Ends December 28

December 28, 2026, marks the official conclusion of Elden Ring's unique Community Quests series. This four-part event was designed to unite the global player base in celebration of the Tarnished Edition launch. The final installment, titled Path of Shadows, begins on December 1 and runs until the end of the month. Players have one last opportunity to participate in this ambitious community-driven challenge before the series ends.

Also read Bandai Namco Announces Elden Ring Raging Wolf Statue for January 2027 Release

Path of Shadows Objectives and Rewards

The final quest centers heavily on the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion content. The community must collectively achieve several specific milestones to complete the event. Players are tasked with gathering 1 million Scadutree Fragments during gameplay. They must also reach the Abyssal Woods location a total of 15,000 times across all accounts.

Additional requirements include drinking St. Trina's Nectar 10,000 times and collecting 70,000 Larval Tears. The final objective demands that the player base obtain 500,000 Revered Spirit Ashes. Completing these challenging objectives unlocks exclusive commemorative artwork for the community. A special Twitch chat badge is also available as a reward for participants who help meet the global targets.

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A24 Backed Live-Action Adaptation in 2028

Beyond the game content, the franchise is preparing for a major cinematic expansion. Director Alex Garland is helming a highly anticipated live-action Elden Ring adaptation. The project is backed by the production company A24, which is investing a massive reported budget approaching $200 million. This significant financial commitment underscores the studio's confidence in the intellectual property.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2028, potentially introducing the complex world of the Lands Between to an even larger global audience. The success of the Tarnished Edition and the enduring popularity of the Community Quests suggest a strong foundation for this multimedia expansion. The synergy between the game updates and the film production highlights FromSoftware's strategic growth.

Future Possibilities for Community Engagement

While December 28 is the end of the current scheduled quests, the future remains open for new initiatives. Bandai Namco may introduce another series of Community Quests in 2027 to maintain player engagement. Such events would help bridge the gap between the current game updates and the 2028 film release.

No official announcements have been confirmed regarding further quests, but fans are encouraged to watch for updates in the new year. The initial four quests successfully encouraged players to revisit the game and work toward collective goals. If another series launches, it will build on the unique tradition of Tarnished uniting for special journeys through the Lands Between.