Yen Press announces the January 26, 2027 launch for Elden Ring: Become Lord, Vol. 1, offering a full-color retelling of the game's Shardbearer lore ahead of the franchise's fifth anniversary.

Elden Ring is approaching its fifth anniversary next January, marking five years since its initial release. The open-world action role-playing game has maintained a dominant position in the gaming landscape, supported by the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and the standalone multiplayer title Elden Ring Nightreign. Although developer FromSoftware is shifting focus to its upcoming project The Duskbloods, the franchise remains highly active with new media releases.

Become Lord Volume 1 Release Details and Pricing

Yen Press has officially announced that Elden Ring: Become Lord, Vol. 1 will be available on January 26, 2027. The physical paperback edition is priced at $20.00, while the digital version will cost $9.99. Pre-orders are currently open through the Yen Store as well as major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Kinokuniya. This release schedule positions the manga just prior to the game's fifth anniversary on February 25, 2022, to February 25, 2027.

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Full-Color Art and Creative Team Composition

The manga features art by Tegekiken with the script written by 21g. The original story is based on the source material from FromSoftware. Unlike standard manga formats, this volume is a beautiful full-color retelling. The physical book has a larger trim size of 7x10 inches. It contains 176 pages of content. This production style increases costs compared to traditional black-and-white publications.

Shardbearer Narrative and Protagonist Focus

Elden Ring: Become Lord chronicles the stories of various Shardbearers through a Tarnished protagonist. The official description notes that the path ahead is perilous. The shardbearers will not relinquish their power without a fight. This approach allows readers to explore the lore of the game's factions. It provides a different narrative perspective than the main video game.

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Comparison to Other Elden Ring Manga Titles

This title differs from previous Yen Press publications like Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree. That series focuses on comedic and gag-focused retellings. Nine volumes of that series are currently available in English. The tenth volume is set to arrive on February 23, 2027. Another title, Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between, covers side stories of various characters. The Become Lord volume offers a more serious and dramatic tone.

Reader Preparation and Global Availability

Contents of the first volume have been available in Japanese for a while. This has generated many opinions among international fans. Readers seeking a fresh experience without spoilers can wait until the official English release. The franchise continues to expand its presence in print media alongside its digital game success.