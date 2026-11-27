Fans debate an Elden Ring 2 plot as the original's six endings split opinions, with the Frenzied Flame ending central to canon and sequel talk.

Fans of FromSoftware's action RPG Elden Ring are divided over a possible sequel, Elden Ring 2, because of the original game's multiple endings. The debate was sparked by a Reddit thread started by user backwards_watch, who shared a image of Melina in the Frenzied Flame ending. The discussion quickly drew strong opinions about which endings should count as canon for any follow-up story.

Depending on the choices players make and the questlines they complete, Elden Ring offers six different endings. Each one focuses on a particular aspect of the game's lore, and several of them could drastically change what the future of the Lands Between looks like.

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Six Endings Shape the Elden Ring 2 Debate

The six endings of Elden Ring directly determine how much room a sequel would have to continue the story. The regular ending centers on the Tarnished becoming an Elden Lord, although the fate of the Lands Between is not really changed by that outcome.

Other endings carry much heavier consequences for the setting. Because of this, fans who are imagining a sequel to the RPG see the choice of canon ending as the key question that shapes every other plot possibility.

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Fans Split Over Frenzied Flame Canon

The Frenzied Flame ending is the most discussed option because it is the only one in which Melina can be saved. However, it comes at the cost of burning the Lands Between in eternal flames, which is why backwards_watch said they want to play Elden Ring 2 to know how she is going to kill them.

User marry_me_jane argued that if the Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending is considered canon, there is no possibility for a sequel, since everything would have been destroyed. That argument pushed many commenters to look for ways a sequel could still exist after such a dark outcome.

User Distinct-Office-609 responded that FromSoftware is going to set the sequel a thousand years after the original game, adding that time is convoluted. The idea is not completely surprising, since FromSoftware has previously placed Dark Souls sequels millennia after earlier entries in the series.

User Cw3538cw pointed out that life can persevere in other species even after the Frenzied Flame consumes everyone and everything, as seen with Midra in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Places such as Farum Azula and the Shadow Realm were cited as examples of survival in that scenario.

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Possible Setting and FromSoftware's Next Project

A sequel could avoid naming one canon ending by taking place in crossover locations within the Lands Between, long after the Elden Lords and gods of the original have fallen. This approach would allow the story to move on without fixing the fate of any single ending.

User Tofu_Gundam said that Miyazaki will never ever give you anything resembling closure, a view that fits the idea of a partially disconnected sequel. Under the Frenzied Flame scenario, Melina could still seek revenge by choosing a new Tarnished to overthrow the Lord of the Frenzied Flame.

For now, there is no official talk about a true sequel to Elden Ring. FromSoftware is currently working on The Duskbloods, which has been delayed to 2027, so fans will have to wait for any confirmation of a follow-up to the 2022 original.