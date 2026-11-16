Elden Ring 2 Delayed as FromSoftware Focuses on The Duskbloods

Hidetaka Miyazaki directs The Duskbloods, delaying Elden Ring 2 prospects. FromSoftware confirms Switch 2 exclusive moves to 2027 after network test feedback, impacting sequel timelines.

FromSoftware has effectively dashed near-term hopes for an immediate sequel to its critically acclaimed role-playing game, Elden Ring. The studio revealed that its upcoming title, The Duskbloods, will not launch until 2027, a move that signals creator Hidetaka Miyazaki will remain occupied with this new project for the foreseeable future.

The Duskbloods Delay Shifts FromSoftware Resources

On October 29, FromSoftware officially announced that The Duskbloods, a title exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, has been postponed from its original 2026 release window into 2027. The developer cited necessary time to refine gameplay mechanics and balance after gathering extensive feedback from a network test conducted in August. This decision ensures the game meets the studio's high standards but removes Miyazaki from potential work on a direct Elden Ring sequel.

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Miyazaki's Direction Blocks Immediate Elden Ring 2 Sequel

Hidetaka Miyazaki serves as the creative director for The Duskbloods, a role that naturally precludes his involvement in any new Elden Ring project during the development cycle. Miyazaki was the visionary behind the original Elden Ring, as well as the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne. His current hyper-focus on bringing The Duskbloods to completion means fans expecting his direct supervision for a second installment must wait until at least 2027 or later.

Studio Comments Suggest No Immediate Plans for Lands Between

Previous statements from Miyazaki have further diminished expectations for a rapid sequel. In December 2024, he disclosed that FromSoftware was not actively considering the development of Elden Ring 2 at that time. Although he mentioned the franchise would expand through other media, such as the upcoming A24 film and the multiplayer spin-off Nightreign, he offered no confirmation regarding a direct continuation of the main storyline.

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Future Projects Keep FromSoftware Busy With Single-Player Focus

In August 2026, Miyazaki confirmed that FromSoftware remains deeply committed to single-player experiences, even as the studio integrates multiplayer elements into Nightreign and The Duskbloods. This statement suggests that while the studio is not abandoning the core design philosophy that made Elden Ring a success, they are exploring diverse formats. Miyazaki has also indicated an interest in allowing other developers to lead future games in the Souls-like genre, which could further delay any personal return to the Lands Between.

Market Context Includes Ambitious Elden Ring Media Expansion

While the game sequel faces an indefinite delay, the Elden Ring franchise is expanding through other significant avenues. A24 is currently producing a live-action film with an estimated budget of nearly $200 million, directed by Alex Garland. Additionally, a Tarnished Edition of the original game has been released for the Nintendo Switch 2, allowing new and returning players to revisit the world. These ventures provide continued engagement for the fanbase while the main development team focuses on The Duskbloods.