Elaine's Life: A Survivor's Story of Childhood Abuse, Forced Prostitution, and a Devastating False Accusation

Elaine shares her personal story of growing up with childhood abuse, being forced into prostitution, the devastating effects of falsely accusing her first husband of sexually abusing his stepdaughters, and the ongoing effects of living with a bullying husband who repeatedly victimized their children.

Dear Bel, I had the usual childhood of girls who suffered physical abuse, which left its mark emotionally. From age 15 to 18, I was forced into prostitution.

I met my first husband while a prostitute and we got married at 19. The marriage was short but gave me three lovely daughters. We were on and off over the years but got on.

Then, in 1986, I did the worst thing which blighted all of our lives. I falsely accused him of sexually abusing the girls. I now know that’s common among survivors of incest. The trauma of having the girls taken into care (the youngest only four months old) was terrible. In 1987, I met my second husband





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Not Personal Childhood Abuse Forced Prostitution False Accusation Bullying Husband Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

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