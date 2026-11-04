Elaine Hendrix Reveals Rib Injury Details and Recovery Journey

Dancing With the Stars pro Elaine Hendrix explains her rib injury, extensive treatment regimen, and how she continued competing with pain relief shots.

Actress and professional dancer Elaine Hendrix has publicly detailed the severity of a significant rib injury that impacted her performance on Dancing With the Stars. In a recent video address, the sixty-year-old performer clarified the medical diagnosis for fans who had inquired about her physical condition during the competition season.

Medical Diagnosis and Injury Scope

Hendrix stated that medical professionals determined she suffered a torn muscle, which potentially ripped off the surface of her rib bone. She emphasized that diagnostic imaging confirmed no bones were broken and no internal organs were affected, a finding she described as the most critical aspect of her prognosis.

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The actress noted that while the soft tissue damage was severe, the absence of skeletal fracture or organ trauma allowed for a focused recovery strategy without immediate surgical intervention. This distinction between muscular tearing and structural breakage defined the non-invasive nature of her subsequent treatment plan.

Intensive Pain Management Protocol

To maintain her ability to compete, Hendrix underwent an aggressive pain management regimen involving numerous medical interventions. She disclosed receiving sixteen anesthetic injections administered to both the front and back sides of her ribs to numb the nerve endings responsible for her acute discomfort.

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In addition to the numbing agents, she received approximately the same number of Toradol shots, a high-powered non-drowsy pain reliever commonly utilized in professional football. This combination of treatments allowed her to continue rehearsals and performances despite the underlying physical trauma to her torso.

Comprehensive Rehabilitation Routine

Hendrix supplemented pharmaceutical pain relief with a rigorous daily rehabilitation schedule designed to accelerate healing. Her routine included regular visits to her doctor, therapeutic massages, acupuncture sessions, cryotherapy treatments, and structured physical therapy appointments.

She also implemented a strict thermal regulation protocol, taking alternating hot and cold baths every night before sleep to reduce inflammation and promote circulation. This disciplined approach ensured that her recovery process became as demanding and time-consuming as her dance training itself.

Impact on Performance and Audience Support

The injury forced Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten to modify their choreography to minimize twisting motions that could exacerbate the tear. They reflected on their planned Argentine tango for Halloween Night, noting it would have been their strongest performance had the injury not occurred.

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Hendrix credited the audience and her partner for sustaining her morale throughout the ordeal. She highlighted that the public's encouragement served as a vital component of her healing, allowing her and Bersten to remain in the competition until their elimination.