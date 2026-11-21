Nayib Bukele and Vice President Felix Ulloa officially registered their candidacy for the 2027 election in El Salvador, ending term limits that previously barred consecutive re-elections.

President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Felix Ulloa have officially registered their candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for February 28, 2027. The pair appeared at the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Thursday evening to submit their nomination under the New Ideas (NI) party ticket. This move allows Bukele to seek a third consecutive term without relying on the legal loopholes that facilitated his previous re-election.

Congress Eliminates Term Limits for 2027 Ballot

The Salvadoran Congress, controlled by a pro-Bukele majority, previously eliminated constitutional barriers that once prohibited presidential reelection. This legislative change, finalized in 2025, amended the constitution to remove the one-term limit and extended presidential terms from five to six years. Consequently, Bukele no longer requires the judicial interpretations that allowed his second term. The amendment also established a transitory provision ensuring Bukele's current second term ends in 2027 rather than 2029 to align executive, legislative, and municipal elections.

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Bukele Defends Democratic Conditions Amidst Criticism

Speaking to reporters outside the TSE, Bukele dismissed international concerns regarding the state of democracy in El Salvador. He asserted that all 11 registered political parties can freely field candidates for any position. Bukele emphasized that his administration has not suppressed a single protest during his seven years in power. He explicitly invited observers from the United Nations, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the European Union to monitor the electoral process.

Competing Candidates Challenge New Ideas Dominance

Several other candidates have entered the race against the incumbent president. Maytee Iraheta is running for the center-right Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (ARENA) party. The left-wing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) has nominated Rafael Aguirre. Orlando Del Cid represents the Salvadoran Patriotic Fraternity (FPS), while Alirio Garcia Flamenco is the candidate for the National Coalition Party (PCN). Xavier Zablah Bukele, the party head and the president's cousin, documented the registration event with photographs from the TSE headquarters.

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Security Policy Drives High Approval Ratings

Bukele's political standing remains strong, largely due to his aggressive security campaigns against the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs. His high approval ratings have translated into significant polling leads, though he advised supporters not to rely solely on these projections. He stated that polls indicate a historic landslide victory but insisted that voters must still turn out en masse to secure the win. The New Ideas party released footage of the registration process to their followers awaiting outside the building.

Electorate Faces Multi-Seat Election in February 2027

On February 28, 2027, Salvadoran voters will participate in a comprehensive election covering multiple branches of government. In addition to selecting the president and vice president, citizens will choose 60 new members for the national Congress. They will also vote for new representatives in the country's 44 municipal councils. This unified election date represents the first time these executive and legislative cycles have been synchronized under the new constitutional framework established by the NI-controlled legislature.