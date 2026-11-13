El Salvador Forces Seize Haitian Stadium Amid Anti-Gang Offensive

President Nayib Bukele announces joint forces captured Stade Sylvio Cator in Port-au-Prince from gangs, uncovering human remains and establishing a new operational base for regional security operations.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele confirmed on Thursday that joint Haitian and Salvadoran military units have successfully seized control of the Stade Sylvio Cator soccer stadium in Port-au-Prince, a facility held by criminal gangs for over two years. The operation marks a significant tactical shift as security forces now utilize the captured venue as a forward operating base to press deeper into gang-dominated territories within the Haitian capital.

Details of the Stadium Seizure and Evidence

The 10,000-capacity stadium had been under the control of gang members since February 2024, a disruption that forced the Haitian national soccer team to host FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in Curaçao. During the takeover, security personnel discovered several human skulls inside the structure, highlighting the severe violence that had characterized the site during its occupation. President Bukele detailed the operation in a social media post written in Haitian Creole, describing the joint effort as part of a formal bilateral agreement between the two governments.

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Joint Military Coordination and Force Composition

The security operation involved a coordinated effort by the Haitian National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces, the Task Force private security group, and Salvadoran Special Forces. All participating units worked together to secure the perimeter and clear the stadium of hostile elements. In his announcement, Bukele stated that government forces now hold the advantage on the ground and issued a firm warning to all remaining gang members to leave the area before a broader offensive begins.

Bukele attached video footage to the announcement, showing Salvadoran troops walking through the stadium while locals greeted the soldiers and chanted the president's name. The clips also displayed the human remains recovered from the site and showed Salvadoran troops preparing and activating armed robot dogs used during the tactical assault. The Haitian National Police released a brief statement confirming they handed over control of the stadium to Salvadoran forces and shared aerial images documenting the captured location.

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Strategic Implications and Regional Security Context

This seizure occurred hours after Bukele revealed that Salvadoran troops attacked and destroyed a facility believed to be the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo gang, led by Wilson Joseph, who is actively wanted by the FBI under the alias Lanmò San Jou. The attack followed a specific request by Bukele on social media for the exact location of the criminal compound. More than twenty armored vehicles and trucks carrying Salvadoran forces were reportedly stationed inside the stadium, indicating a sustained military presence.

An unnamed source from the Haitian Armed Forces told Le Nouvelliste that each actor in the security plan will perform their assigned role as consolidation efforts continue in downtown Port-au-Prince. The deployment of over 2,000 Salvadoran troops began in late October after four Salvadoran aircraft technicians, part of the United Nations Security Council-approved Gang Suppression Force, were ambushed and kidnapped by gang members. The four technicians remain missing at the time of the report.

Next Steps in the Anti-Gang Operations

Neither the Salvadoran nor Haitian governments have publicly disclosed additional specific details regarding the November 12 security operation. Despite the lack of comprehensive official briefings, the successful capture of such a prominent landmark signals a major escalation in the joint campaign to dismantle criminal infrastructure in Haiti. Residents of Port-au-Prince and other municipalities have recently taken to the streets to support President Bukele and the ongoing operations against the nation's deadly gangs.