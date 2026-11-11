El Salvador Destroys Haitian Gang Leader's Compound After Crowdsourcing Location

President Nayib Bukele uses X to find Lanmo San Jou's base, then strikes with military force. Haiti's PM praises the operation as gangs flee.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele orchestrated a precision military strike against a major gang stronghold in Haiti after leveraging social media to pinpoint its exact location. The operation targeted the headquarters of Lanmò San Jou, leader of the violent 400 Mawozo gang, resulting in the destruction of the compound and the reported deaths of twenty individuals.

Crowdsourcing Target Location via Social Media

Bukele initiated the campaign on November 6 by posting directly on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He challenged open source intelligence experts and his followers to identify the specific address of San Jou's residence, promising immediate military action if they provided the coordinates. This public appeal was a direct response to earlier posts from users claiming to have located the gang leader's base.

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The president emphasized that his government would fulfill its commitment to dismantling criminal infrastructure once the precise location was verified. By engaging the global online community, Bukele transformed digital collaboration into a tangible tactical advantage for his military forces operating in the Caribbean region.

Military Strike and Immediate Consequences

On November 10, Bukele confirmed that Salvadoran forces had executed the promised attack. Footage released by the presidency showed two army helicopters firing missiles at the compound located in Croix-des-Bouquets, near the capital city of Port-au-Prince. The video captured the moment rockets struck the building, engulfing it in flames and sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.

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Reports indicate that most gang members fled the scene without engaging in combat, which Bukele described as cowardly behavior. While the physical structure was obliterated, pro-government media in El Salvador reported that Lanmò San Jou himself was not present at the house during the strike. The FBI maintains a one-million-dollar bounty on San Jou, who is wanted for hostage-taking and other serious crimes.

Regional Reactions and Diplomatic Support

Haiti Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime publicly praised the operation, commending Bukele for his support in the national fight against gangs. Fils-Aime stated that he salutes the commitment of the Salvadoran forces and emphasized that Haiti and El Salvador share the same determination to combat criminal organizations. His endorsement highlights a growing diplomatic alignment between the two nations regarding security strategies.

This military intervention follows the deployment of more than 2,000 Salvadoran soldiers to Haiti. The initial justification for this troop movement was the rescue of four Salvadoran soldiers who went missing during an ambush on October 18 while serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force. The presence of these foreign troops has sparked debates about coordination with local security forces and international standards.

Gang Profile and Ongoing Human Rights Concerns

Lanmò San Jou, whose real name is Wilson Joseph, is a 33-year-old crime boss known for kidnappings and extortion. The FBI describes him as having black hair, brown eyes, and significant scars across his body. He also bears distinctive tattoos, including a skull on his right calf and a snake on his left calf. San Jou is linked to the Dominican Republic and suffers from kidney medical issues.

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Amnesty International has urged both El Salvador and Haiti to ensure that all operations conducted by Salvadoran forces comply with international human rights laws. Critics raise concerns about the rules of engagement for the contingent, particularly given Bukele's iron-fisted domestic rule. The 400 Mawozo gang remains a significant threat, having abducted sixteen US missionaries and a Canadian in 2021, underscoring the persistent volatility in Haiti.