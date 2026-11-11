El Salvador Claims Hit on Haitian Gang Hub in Operation 'Lanmò San Jou'

President Nayib Bukele reports that Salvadoran forces destroyed the 400 Mawozo gang headquarters in Haiti, citing video evidence and promises of continued military efforts.

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador announced on Tuesday that Salvadoran troops operating in Haiti had destroyed the so‑called headquarters of the 400 Mawozo gang, a violent organization that has terrorised the island. Bukele posted a video on his official social media showing rocket fire from helicopters targeting the compound known as Lanmò San Jou, the alleged "House of Death."

Operation Mechanics and Video Evidence

In the clip, multiple rockets leave helicopter launchers and strike the compound's perimeter. Viewers see soldiers and civilians fleeing on foot and motorcycles after the explosion. Bukele overlaid text in Haitian Creole that reads, "We kept our promise. We destroyed Lanmò San Jou's house and the 400 Mawozo gang's headquarters." The Salvadoran Press Secretary released a panoramic version of the footage, adding that the destruction reaffirms Bukele's commitment to the success of the military and rescue operation in Haiti.

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No casualty figures or confirmation of the gang members inside the compound were released. Bukele's statement comes less than a week after he solicited on social media for the exact GPS coordinates of a gang‑owned house, asking, "Where is this house? Give us the exact address, and we will destroy it."

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Ambiguities

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils‑Aimé confirmed that the collaboration with Salvadoran forces "promises results," during a visit to the Kenscoff commune. He said, "We will see the results. Criminals will face relentless action." Haitian residents, however, staged marches in Port au Prince to thank Bukele for his troops' presence.

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Meanwhile, Wilson Joseph, a leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, sent a letter to the United Nations last week seeking mediation with the Salvadoran government. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric replied that the letter was received but did not constitute a UN endorsement of its content or of the Salvadoran actions.

Operational Context and Future Steps

El Salvador deployed over 2,000 troops to Haiti at the end of October to support a U.N.‑endorsed security initiative against the country's deadly gangs. The deployment followed the disappearance of four Salvadoran aircraft technicians in Haiti; their whereabouts remain unknown. Bukele warned that if the technicians were not returned safely, he would "destroy" the gangs.

El Salvador's claim of destroying the 400 Mawozo headquarters is part of a broader strategy to curb gang violence through cross‑border collaboration. The next steps, as indicated by Haitian officials, will include assessing the damage to the compound and determining the presence of remaining gang operatives. The United Nations has not yet issued a formal statement on the operation beyond acknowledging the receipt of the gang's request for mediation.

Observers expect further details to emerge as the Salvadoran forces move deeper into the mission, potentially culminating in a coordinated action with Haitian authorities. The situation remains fluid, with both governments seeking to balance aggressive anti‑gang tactics with diplomatic concerns over sovereignty and civilian safety.