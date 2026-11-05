El Punto Mexican Restaurant Opens at Liberty Station

Gerry Torres and City Tacos founder introduce El Punto, a new family-friendly dining spot in San Diego's Liberty Station, featuring modern Mexican cuisine and flexible service options.

Gerry Torres is introducing El Punto, a new family- and dog-friendly Mexican restaurant, to San Diego's Liberty Station community on Monday. The establishment takes over the 8,800-square-foot indoor and outdoor space located at 2885 Perry Road, Suite 102, which previously housed Go Go Amigo and El Jardin. This venture marks the latest expansion for the founder of City Tacos, a six-store chain that launched in North Park in 2014.

Opening Schedule and Venue Details

El Punto officially opens its doors on Monday, November 9, at Liberty Station. The restaurant will initially operate with dinner service only, welcoming guests from 4 to 10 p.m. every day. Managers plan to introduce brunch and lunch services several weeks after the initial launch to accommodate different dining preferences. The phrase "el punto" translates from Spanish to mean "the point," a title that reflects the establishment's identity.

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Torres emphasizes that El Punto is designed to be non-traditional, offering a balance between decadence and affordability. The versatile seating areas are built to handle various occasions, ranging from family dinners and date nights to happy hours and group outings. Guests can also utilize the grab-and-go service if they are on the move. The layout includes both indoor dining and covered patio options to ensure comfort in all weather conditions.

Culinary Offerings and Chef Baeza

Executive chef Eduardo Baeza developed the full-service menu for the new restaurant. Baeza is a Mexico City native who has known Torres for more than 25 years, having worked together at the Downtown San Diego restaurant Candelas. He currently serves as the executive chef for all of Torres' properties, including Fonda del Barrio in the Barrio Logan cultural district and Tour de Tapas in La Mesa.

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The menu features entrées, shareable plates, and five top-selling tacos from the established City Tacos brand. House specialties include ceviche, oysters with a Michelada twist, and tiraditos, which are described as Mexican-style carpaccio and sashimi. A dedicated kids menu is also available to ensure the venue remains appealing to families. The dining experience includes a michelida bar station and a bar constructed inside a shipping container.

Bar director Rudy Corona creates the cocktail list for the venue. The menu highlights specific dishes such as Tostaditas de Jaiba, which consists of Gulf crab meat and flounder fish ceviche tostadas with capers, garlic, onion, and cilantro. Another standout is the Aguachile Negro, featuring fresh shrimp marinated in a bold black sauce made with chiltepín chiles, garlic, ginger, serrano, and lime, then tossed with cucumber, onion, blueberries, and avocado.

Service Models and Future Growth

Diners at El Punto can choose from three distinct ordering methods to suit their preferences. Customers can order from a walk-up counter, use their mobile phones via QR codes to order directly from their table, or request full-service assistance from waitstaff. The bar area is equipped with TVs and serves draft beer and coffee alongside the specialized cocktails. An enclosed dog park is available on-site, reinforcing the restaurant's commitment to being dog-friendly.

Torres expressed excitement about adding to the vibrant dining scene of Liberty Station. He stated that the only thing better than great food is more great food, highlighting his enthusiasm for the project. The inclusion of a kids area with games mirrors the family-oriented atmosphere found at the Ocean Beach City Tacos location. This multi-faceted approach aims to capture a broad segment of the local community seeking diverse dining experiences.