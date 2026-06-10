El Presidente Reviews WWE Raw from Paris: Jacob Fatu Defies The Usos, Liv Morgan Claims Queen of the Ring Glory, and Chad Gable's Redemption Continues

El Presidente provides a revolutionary review of WWE Raw from Paris, highlighting Jacob Fatu's defiance of The Usos, Liv Morgan's opportunistic Queen of the Ring victory, and Chad Gable's apology to lucha legends. The episode featured Oba Femi crushing Judgment Day, a thrilling Intercontinental Championship match between Penta and Rey Mysterio, and Sol Ruca's first successful NXT Women's title defense. Je'Von Evans advanced in the main event amid chaos, all while El Presidente commented from his 'borrowed' golden throne at the Accor Arena.

El Presidente reviews WWE Raw from Paris ! Jacob Fatu defies The Usos , Je'Von Evans advances, and Chad Gable 's redemption tour continues. Viva la lucha libre !

Comrades, WWE Raw in Paris was chaos: Oba Femi crushed Judgment Day, and Liv Morgan seized Queen of the Ring glory. Chad Gable's WWE Raw redemption tour rolled on, apologizing to lucha legends before saving Rey Mysterio from mask-snatching villains. Jacob Fatu defied The Usos on WWE Raw, proving even the Bloodline cannot command every worker in the family republic. Je'Von Evans advanced in the WWE Raw main event as Seth Rollins fell to interference, capitalist disorder, and tournament madness.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a golden throne I"borrowed" from the Palace of Versailles, and let me tell you, the French authorities are not happy about it. But never mind that, because last night's episode from Paris was magnifique! The show aired live on Netflix with a special early start time for us Americans, which meant I had to cancel my weekly chess game with Kim Jong-un.

He was not pleased, but I told him, "Comrade, The Accor Arena was hotter than the time Fidel Castro and I got locked in a sauna with Dennis Rodman for three hours. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continued, and let me tell you, the bourgeoisie running WWE may be capitalist pigs, but they know how to book a tournament that keeps the proletariat entertained!

" Oba Femi's promo was interrupted by Judgment Day, which is interesting because I also have unfinished business with Lesnar - he still owes me fifty dollars from a poker game in 2019. But before Oba could finish his promo, JD McDonagh snuck in with a chair shot, but Oba barely noticed it.

He punched the chair back into JD's face and sent both Judgment Day members running faster than Triple H runs from the idea of paying wrestlers healthcare benefits. Oba promised to "introduce" Dominik to his daddy Rey Mysterio next week, which sounds like the kind of family therapy session that ends with someone going through a table. The women's Queen of the Ring tournament saw intense action.

Chelsea Green hit an Unprettier on Becky Lynch, but Liv Morgan stole the victory by rolling up Green. Comrades, this is what we call seizing the means of production! Liv took advantage of her opponents' labor and claimed the prize for herself. It was also her birthday, because WWE loves their little calendar coincidences more than I love my pet capybara Esteban.

Speaking of which, Esteban insists I mention he also had a birthday this week and received a diamond-encrusted water bowl. He is very spoiled. Chad Gable continued his redemption arc by apologizing to lucha libre legends for his previous disrespect. Penta told Gable he knew who else he needed to talk to, which led to Gable approaching Rey Mysterio.

Rey accepted the apology but warned Gable he had more to reflect on, which is good advice. Self-reflection is important! I engage in it every morning while Esteban and I enjoy our breakfast of imported Belgian waffles and the tears of my enemies. Jacob Fatu's match against The Usos was a highlight, as he defied their authority.

Fatu understands that power flows from the top, and The Usos trying to boss him around is like Nick Khan trying to tell me how to run my country - it will not happen, comrade! The tension in the Bloodline is thicker than the cigar smoke in my war room. This led to a confrontation with Jimmy Knight, who told Jey Uso he respected loyalty but essentially said "screw your whole family," which is bold.

The last time someone talked about my family like that, they ended up teaching English in Siberia. Just kidding! Or am I? The Intercontinental Championship match between Penta and Rey Mysterio was everything a true wrestling fan could want.

These two lucha legends flew around the ring like my private jets dodging sanctions. Rey hit a 619 and Drop the Dime for a near-fall that had the Paris crowd on their feet. But Penta retained after hitting a Mexican Destroyer following Rey's missed splash attempt. Sol Ruca defended her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a match that showcased both women's skills.

Lyra worked technical offense while Sol used her athleticism to survive and counter. The finish saw Sol hit the Sol Snatcher after catching Lyra in the ropes. This was Sol's first successful title defense, which is always important. I remember my first successful defense of my presidential palace against a coup attempt - very similar energy, though with fewer reverse Boston crabs and more anti-aircraft missiles.

The main event saw Je'Von Evans advance as Seth Rollins fell victim to interference and tournament chaos. The show was a wild mix of in-ring action and El Presidente's trademark revolutionary commentary, all set against the backdrop of Paris. Viva la lucha libre





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WWE Raw Paris Jacob Fatu The Usos Bloodline Liv Morgan Queen Of The Ring Chad Gable Redemption Rey Mysterio Penta Oba Femi Judgment Day Sol Ruca Lyra Valkyria Je'von Evans Seth Rollins El Presidente Lucha Libre Tournament

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