El Nino weather patterns are driving snow forecasts for the Midwest and Pacific Northwest this Thanksgiving. AccuWeather and NWS track storm systems impacting Illinois, Iowa, and Washington.

The El Nino climate pattern is actively shaping winter weather conditions across the United States, prompting snow forecasts for parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. More than a dozen states face potential wintry precipitation as multiple storm systems move through the country during the major holiday travel window. While individual storms cannot be directly attributed to the climate phenomenon, the overarching atmospheric conditions created by El Nino influence where these storms develop and how they track across the nation.

El Nino Influence on Storm Tracks

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines confirmed that the current climate pattern is significantly driving the weather happening this week. He noted that El Nino typically brings stormy conditions to the West Coast and across the south-central and Southeast states, which aligns with current observations. Kines explained that every once in a while, these storms associated with El Nino in the southern regions creep farther north into the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Ohio Valley, and Great Lakes states. Consequently, El Nino has a strong influence on the current weather pattern, creating an environment conducive to mixed precipitation events during the holiday period.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding could impact Wednesday travel out of Jacksonville

El Nino is the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle. It occurs when surface waters in the tropical Pacific become unusually warm, reaching at least 0.5 degrees Celsius above average. This warming weakens or shifts the trade winds that normally blow from east to west across the equatorial Pacific. These changes alter the jet stream and influence weather patterns around the world. In the United States, El Nino-related impacts are felt most strongly in the fall and winter months.

The current climate pattern began earlier this year and is still strengthening. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists, current temperatures in parts of the Pacific are more than 4 degrees Celsius above average, making it a very strong El Nino. A strong-to-very-strong El Nino is expected through March of next year and will continue to influence U.S. weather over the winter period. El Nino usually occurs once every two to seven years and can last nine to 12 months, although unusually strong events can last longer.

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Regional Impacts and Forecasts

El Nino impacts on the U.S. have already manifested in a relatively quiet Atlantic hurricane season and extreme rainfall that pummeled parts of Florida in recent weeks. Several atmospheric rivers, which are narrow corridors of concentrated moisture that can produce heavy rain and snow, have hit the West Coast, with more possible during the winter months. As for Thanksgiving and Black Friday weather, El Nino will influence several weather systems set to hit the country. In the Pacific Northwest, rain will mix with snow and ice, according to an AccuWeather forecast.

A mix of rain and snow will also be possible across the western Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, a powerful Thanksgiving storm is expected to track from the Southeast toward the Northeast, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and potentially significant coastal flooding to much of the East Coast. While rain will be the dominant precipitation, snow, ice, or a wintry mix could develop on the colder western and northern edges of the system, including parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and northern New England.

States Expected to See Precipitation

States with a chance of snow include parts of central Michigan, southeast Wisconsin, much of Illinois, far eastern Iowa, and far eastern Missouri. Illinois has the greatest potential for snow, with 3 to 6 inches forecast around Springfield, according to AccuWeather's report. Widespread amounts between 1 and 3 inches could stretch into Iowa near Davenport and into Missouri around St. Louis. In the Pacific Northwest, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Washington and Montana, warning of up to 15 inches of snow. Alaska could also see snow.

Snow is also possible on Black Friday, particularly in the Northeast. Parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, northern Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan could see a rain and snow mix. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center posted on X on Tuesday that moderate impacts are expected as an area of heavy wet snow moves across portions of the Mid Mississippi Valley Wednesday night into Thursday. Travelers are advised to stay informed and drive with extra caution due to these conditions.

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Will Snow Stick or Melt Quickly?

Yes, several states in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest have a chance of seeing snow on Thanksgiving. However, Tom Kines said in most cases, the snow won't stick or will melt fast. Higher elevations in the Pacific Northwest and Northeast could see accumulating snow, as well as in the St. Louis area. The combination of warm air masses and wet snow creates hazardous driving conditions that require vigilance from motorists during the peak travel days of the holiday season.