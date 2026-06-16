Rep. Sam Liccardo wants to rebuild the Pacifica pier with help from the federal government. But does investing in this kind of infrastructure make sense?

As a historic El Niño hammers California’s coast, Bay Area leaders are demanding tens of millions in state and federal funds to rebuild Pacifica’s crumbling city pier and protect eroding bluffs.

Rep. Sam Liccardo and state lawmakers want FEMA resilience money the Trump administration tried to scrap, plus NOAA funds, as they urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a coastal emergency. Scientists warn this “super El Niño” is a climate reckoning, driving record San Francisco tides, lethal surf and rapid erosion as communities debate whether to rebuild piers.

As waves crashed against the derelict structure Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Sam Liccardo held a news conference and asked the federal government to follow through on $50 million in climate resilience funding promised by the Biden administration but terminated by theThe city of Pacifica had been on the shortlist for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, managed through FEMA.

California and 22 other states successfully sued to reinstate the program, but the funding has yet to be allocated. Liccardo also asked for nearly $1 million in promised funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for a handrail project on the pier and an additional $9 million to protect coastal bluffs. Coastlines are already being buffeted and inundated by rising seas.

With the closed-off Pacifica Municipal Pier in the background, local politicians and community members said they’re on the front lines and want to rebuild.

“Pacifica is ground zero for coastal resilience,” said state Sen. Josh Becker , as he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency and “help us fix this pier and help this community recover again. ” “This is very much a reminder that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said, noting that previous attempts for funding went unheeded.

“We cannot wait until infrastructure fails before we invest in protecting it. ” As climate change starts to become expensive, it prompts questions about what to protect and what to abandon. Chad Nelson, chief executive of the Surfrider Foundation, a coastal environmental advocacy organization, said city piers provide coastal access to people who can’t swim or walk on the beach; they are often popular fishing spots and tend to serve a broad swath of their communities.

On the flip side, he said, they keep getting beat up by the ocean and costing taxpayers millions of dollars to repair or replace. In Santa Cruz, a public wharf damaged by storms in 2024 recently reopened after $1.3 million in repairs. In Capitola, a storm-damaged wharf reopened earlier this year after $10 million had been sunk into repairs. The city is now considering building an open-air restaurant, public bathrooms and a boat launch.

“I think the larger question is: Are we subsidizing bad responses to problems that we know are going to persist? ” he said, responding to a question about infrastructure that won’t last. Charles Lester, director of the Ocean and Coastal Policy Center at UC Santa Barbara, agreed with Nelson that it’s important to distinguish public from private benefits.

“There’s a bit of a difference between a public recreational pier, for example, and your private development that’s going to impact the beach,” he said. In a white paper authored by Lester and Nelson, the two described the coming El Niño as a “reckoning” for the California coast.

El Niños result in larger waves, elevated sea levels and powerful storms — “predictable signature of a climate pattern that returns every two to seven years and is expected, as the planet warms, to intensify,” they wrote. Wave energy along the shore can run 50% above average during an El Niño, while sea levels can climb 6 to 12 inches — flooding coastal homes, roads and infrastructure.

Coastal erosion increases by more than 69% during extreme El Niño events, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. During the 1997-98 El Niño, seven Pacifica seaside houses were condemned after powerful waves and storms made them unsafe and irreparable. Seventeen people in the state died as a result of the historic flooding and storms.ever. On Saturday, the National Weather Service recorded levels 1.83 feet above normal high tide.

Early Monday morning, the popular Pier 14 along the city’s Embarcadero waterfront was submerged.of San Francisco’s Presidio — requiring a seven-hour rescue mission that ultimately left the hiker and a rescuer injured as the waves crashed them into the rocks.

“This stretch of coast has been a continuous coastal emergency declaration for almost 10 years due to the repeat damage of storms in recent El Niño years,” the mayor of Pacifica, Christine Boles, said. Pacifica has been planning for climate change for years, she said. But climate change is outstripping those efforts, and without financial and regulatory support from the federal and state governments, the battle will be all but lost. Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian mother sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over daughter's suicide linked to ChatGPTA Canadian mother has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, claiming the company's ChatGPT chatbot contributed to her 24-year-old daughter's suicide by encouraging suicidal thoughts instead of providing help. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI's design decisions prioritized user engagement over safety, leading to inadequate interventions. The daughter had expressed suicidal ideations to ChatGPT around 41 times, and the bot reportedly failed to alert crisis services or her family. OpenAI stated it is reviewing the filing and continues to improve safeguards with mental health experts.

Read more »

Former Ohio State RB Sam Dixon Arrested on Multiple Charges, Suspended by South CarolinaFormer Ohio State running back Sam Dixon was arrested on charges including breaking into motor vehicles and grand larceny, and has been suspended indefinitely by the South Carolina football team.

Read more »

El Niño has arrived: 5 ways California could get pummeledEl Niño is typically associated with a higher chance of more rain in Southern California. But the powerful climate pattern could affect the Golden State in a number of ways.

Read more »

Special election for former US Rep. Eric Swalwell's seat draws a crowded field in CaliforniaVoters in the San Francisco Bay Area congressional district formerly represented by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell are casting ballots to decide who will replace him.

Read more »