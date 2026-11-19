El Nino storm breaks historic rainfall records in San Francisco and San Jose on Nov 18 2026. PG&E restores power to most customers as conditions improve.

The tail end of a powerful El Nino storm delivered historic rainfall to the Bay Area on November 18, 2026, before transitioning into calmer conditions by Thursday morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Dial Hoang reported that precipitation patterns shifted from heavy downpours to intermittent showers as the system moved eastward. This change marked the end of the intense weather event that had previously disrupted daily life and caused widespread flooding across major metropolitan centers. Residents watched as trees stood sturdier against diminishing winds and the sky gradually began to clear.

San Francisco and San Jose recorded unprecedented rainfall totals during the storm peak, setting new benchmarks for the region. Downtown San Francisco received 2.64 inches of rain, establishing the highest single-day total for November 18 since 1996. Downtown San Jose followed closely with 2.04 inches, marking the second-highest single-day total for November in the city's history and the most ever recorded on this specific date since 1950. These figures confirmed the storm as a significant meteorological event for the winter season.

Also read Fast-moving storm to drench parts of San Diego County on Thursday

Surrounding communities experienced equally intense precipitation as the storm system passed through the region. National Weather Service stations measured 5 inches of rain in Ben Lomond within the Santa Cruz Mountains. San Francisco International Airport, downtown Oakland, and Richmond each recorded 3.5 inches of rain. San Rafael received 2.6 inches while Concord saw just over 2 inches of rainfall. These widespread totals contributed to flooded roads and overwhelmed drainage systems in low-lying areas.

Wind speeds dropped significantly as the storm exited, improving safety for repair crews and commuters alike. The National Weather Service forecasted steady winds between 20 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 35 to 40 mph on Thursday. These speeds represented a marked decrease from the 70 mph gusts recorded in the East Bay Hills and 50 mph at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday. Meteorologist Dial Hoang noted that while gusts might persist, they would not match the severity of the previous day's conditions. This gradual calming allowed for safer operations in the field.

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Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported steady progress in restoring electricity to customers affected by the storm. Approximately 18,500 Bay Area customers lost power due to the combination of strong winds and heavy rain. By 9:30 pm on Wednesday, utility crews had restored electricity to all but 5,547 customers. The utility company identified 4,248 of the remaining outages specifically in the East Bay region. Repair teams worked efficiently through the night as the worst of the weather passed.

Heavy snowfall continued to accumulate in the Sierra Nevada mountains throughout Thursday, creating hazardous driving conditions. Snow accumulation rates reached 1 to 2 inches per hour, with the heaviest snowfall expected during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow level dropped as low as 3,500 feet, exposing lower elevation roads to dangerous winter driving scenarios. Wind gusts in the mountains reached 50 mph, complicating travel and increasing the risk of avalanches. Authorities maintained strict chain requirements for vehicles using mountain highways.

Interstate 80 and State Highway 50 remained open but required tire chains for all vehicles traveling through the passes. Regulations prohibited all tractor-semitrailers and double trailers from using Interstate 80 during the storm. These restrictions were expected to persist through Thursday as snow levels remained low and roads stayed slippery. Travelers were advised to check road conditions and exercise extreme caution before attempting any mountain crossings. The combination of heavy snow and high winds created difficult scenarios for both commuters and commercial transport operators.

The current storm system is expected to exit the Bay Area completely by Thursday, bringing a temporary reprieve from the wet weather. Forecasts predict sunny but cold conditions for Friday as the region experiences a break in the precipitation. This dry period will allow residents to begin cleaning up floodwaters and assessing storm damage. The clear skies will provide a contrast to the gray, rainy days that have dominated the recent weather pattern.

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Cloudier conditions are expected to return over the weekend as another weather system approaches the region. The North Bay region could receive rain as early as Saturday according to National Weather Service projections. Other parts of the Bay Area might see precipitation on Sunday before the next storm arrives early next week. The intermittent nature of recent rainfall suggests that dry spells may become more frequent between systems. The current El Nino winter season continues to influence weather patterns across Northern California.

Residents are advised to monitor local forecasts for updates on upcoming storm systems and road conditions. The historic rainfall totals recorded in major cities serve as a reminder of the power of El Nino events. While the immediate threat has passed, the region remains in a state of recovery. Power restoration efforts continue and emergency crews remain on standby for any weather-related incidents. The transition from severe storm to calmer weather provides a brief moment of relief for the Bay Area community.