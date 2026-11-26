Natural History Museum Curator of Herpetology, Greg Pauly, said to keep an eye out for little olive ridley sea turtle ping-pong ball-shaped eggs, while other marine experts said to watch for sea turtle tracks in the sand. 'Now's really the time when we expect them to be showing up,' he said.

Rare sightings of yellow-bellied sea snakes and olive ridley sea turtles are being reported in Southern California and scientists believe the appearances are linked to unusually warm El Niño waters bringing the species further north.believes there will be even more sea turtle sightings, as several nesting sites have been discovered.

In September, two separate olive ridley nests were discovered on Orange County beaches, and Pauly said that this month nests turned up in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. The first sighting was at Seal Beach, and days later, eggs turned up at Huntington Beach, hundreds of miles north of the turtle's usual nesting grounds on the southern end of Baja California.

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"The temps where their normal nesting sites may exist may be a little bit too high, being a super strong El Niño," Chad Steffen, a certified marine naturalist, said earlier. "There's a lot of really, really warm water down there, down in Mexico. ""These are the first nesting events that have ever been documented in California," Pauly said.