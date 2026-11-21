Isleton, a flood-prone Sacramento River town, became California’s first test of community parametric flood insurance, which promises quick payouts when water reaches preset levels.

Two years ago, the tiny city of Isleton on the banks of the Sacramento River became the testing ground for something no California town had tried: a state-funded, community-based flood insurance policy, paying out automatically when the water rose past certain heights.

“We need to think creatively about how new insurance pilots like this Delta community project can be tested and scaled to help our most vulnerable communities,” California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara But as an El Niño winter approaches and the Trump administration pulls back on disaster aid, the pilot is stalled — robbed of momentum by the same factors that keep communities across the state It wasn’t the concept that doomed it, but the cost and messy local politics in a region where communities already are overburdened and underresourced.

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Even so, this kind of insurance, parametric insurance, is gaining ground as a complement to traditional insurance to quickly cover costs that extend beyond property losses.describing when parametric products count as insurance. The city of Santa Cruz and the Tahoe Donner homeowners association already have bought parametric policies. California has begun spelling out how to regulate these policies, describing them as a way to help “avoid downward economic spirals” for communities in crisis.

“Which has long been something that people would like to see happen, but is just very, very difficult in practice,” said Carolyn Kousky, executive director of Insurance for Good. “Like how do you pay that premium all the time?

Then the next is, how do you distribute that money? ”the state average. Miles upon miles of aging levees hold back water that’s both a draw and a threat to the historic town. The levees have failed before — drowning Isleton under 8 feet of water on a summer day in 1972 and forcing, still an Isleton resident, was 9 years old at the time.

She remembers someone knocking at the door before dawn, telling her family to get to higher ground. She still remembers how the floodwaters smelled.

“It was scary because you know, the water stinks. We don’t know what’s under there,” she said. Despite the risk, roughly half of Isleton’s residential properties carry flood insurance policies, according to an analysis of FEMA data byThe idea for narrowing the gap between disaster and recovery in Isleton came from UC Davis graduate student Kathleen Schaefer, who worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for nearly a decade before starting graduate school.

Schaefer launched a first-in-California, community-based parametric flood insurance program, which offered quick recovery funds up to $2.5 million if a levee failed. Parametric insurance is more flexible than the traditional kind. It pays out a predetermined amount triggered by the severity of a disaster — a temperature, an earthquake magnitude, a water level — rather than the amount of damage. The payout may not match someone’s actual loss, or may not come at all if the trigger isn’t hit.

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But its flexibility means it can cover things traditional insurance typically doesn’t, such as evacuation costs and lost business or tax revenue. The prospect of direct cash payments without a lengthy claims process, Lara said at a hearing two years ago, makes it especially exciting.

“No questions asked, no claim process. The money is given if it meets the scale,” Lara said.

“Parametric insurance can improve resilience in communities. ” Iva Walton, a former city council member who owns the Mei Wah Beer Room in the historic downtown, said that in the beginning, the parametric insurance plan made a lot of sense.

“Living in this little independent city, I thought it was such a great fit for us to be able to take some control of a disaster somehow,” Walton said. Schaefer spearheaded the creation of a special Delta Region Geologic Hazard Abatement District. It was an entity separate from the city government that could accept state funding and assess local fees to eventually pay the premium on its own.

The state funded one year of the premium with $100,000, and set aside funding for the next.

“We implemented it. We proved we can do it,” Schaefer said.

“So then the challenge is: Well, how do you keep it going? ”As Schaefer’s program launched, Isleton plunged into a different kind of crisis — a financial one so severe it prompted aIn the disarray, the flood insurance pilot stalled before its second year. The special district — though distinct from the city government — couldn’t retain enough board members to reach a quorum needed to administer the program.

“We’re a little small town, and what tends to happen is the same people try to help the city, and they either get burned out or they get kicked out,” said Walton, who left the city council after what she described as increasingly challenging relationships with city staff. “It’s a tough place to try to make change. ” Now, only Walton and Bulahan remain on the dormant board.

And everyone points the finger at someone else — at city staff, at the special district, at a financial crisis consuming local bandwidth and destroying goodwill. Ultimately, Walton said the prospect of a local tax to pay the premiums long-term sapped public appeal, especially after rates for traditionalInterim City Manager Jon Kennedy told CalMatters in an email that it wasn’t the concept that was the problem for him — it was the details he wasn’t clear on.

“It’s concerning that a program of this nature was launched without an established process for distributing potential insurance proceeds or an apparent long-term sustainability plan,” Kennedy said in an email. Though the special district purchased a one-year parametric policy that went into effect in July 2025, the board hadn’t yet worked out who exactly would have been eligible for a payout in a flood. The policy ended on July 20 and wasn’t renewed.

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“It’s so sad because it is such a great idea, and could have been such a benefit to pretty much everyone in town. And it just fell by the wayside,” Walton said.

“Here we are in El Niño year … If ever it would be nice to have extra support in case of a flood, the time would be this year. ”worth of homes and buildings are at risk of flooding — numbers that could balloon to $1 trillion in property damage and 1.5 million people displacedAs Kousky put it, “We don’t like buying things we hope to never use. We don’t like thinking about disasters when it’s sunny outside.

We have a very poor understanding of risk. ”denied recovery funds“There’s something of a perfect storm story here,” said Nicholas Pinter, a professor and associate director of the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences.

“If there is large flooding this winter, we could be on the hook for it in ways that we never would have been, under previous administrations. ”Despite the infighting and disarray, the Department of Water Resources sees a silver lining — that the pilot “successfully generated private-sector interest in partnering with special districts to develop community-specific, risk-based flood insurance options,” spokesperson Jason Ince said.

River Road, also known as State Route 160, runs along the levee of the Sacramento River on April 1, 2025. The levee system protects adjoining communities from flood risk from the river. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters Ince said that the Department of Water Resources is preparing a report on the Isleton project. And Michael Soller, a spokesperson for the insurance department, said that the small pilot opens the door for others to try.

“It cannot happen fast enough. The challenges facing California communities from climate change are immense and require innovation at all levels,” Soller said in an email.

“No party can do this alone, and we will continue pushing for new answers to the largest problems facing local communities. ” The catch is that those seeking parametric insurance must be able to show some insurable interest and proof of loss, the state’s These logistics, and others, already are complicating some organizations’ efforts to purchase such policies for vulnerable communities, according to Carly Finkle, a senior policy manager with the nonprofit Canal Alliance. Others have had success.

The city of Santa Cruz purchased parametric policies triggered by earthquake and flooding, according to Ross Brandon, the city’s risk and safety manager. Unlike Isleton’s, Santa Cruz’s policies pay out to the city, rather than residents, to help cover costs like business interruption and damage to coastal roads and other infrastructure.

“ look to us to help them when something happens,” Brandon said. “To make sure we’re up and running is probably one of the most important things. ” Schaefer is heartbroken about the results in Isleton but optimistic that parametric insurance may yet help California communities prepare for a future of more costly, climate-fueled disasters.

“We’re kind of collectively trying to figure it out, trying to see if it works,” Schaefer said. “Nobody is saying, ‘This is a really stupid idea. ’”Letting rivers flood on purpose worked at Dos Rios. Can California do it 50 more times?

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