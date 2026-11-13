El Niño Intensifies California Coastal Flood Risk with Record Ocean Temperatures

Strong El Niño conditions and record Pacific temperatures drive dangerous surf, coastal flooding, and heavy rain across Northern California this weekend.

Scientists warn that unusually warm ocean waters and elevated sea levels are significantly increasing the risk of coastal flooding along the California shoreline as El Niño strengthens. This triple threat of higher waves, increased rainfall, and rising tides is creating dangerous conditions for residents and visitors alike. The National Weather Service has issued high surf warnings for the Northern California coast from Monterey to Point Reyes National Seashore, effective from Friday through Sunday.

Record Ocean Temperatures Drive Triple Threat

Mark Merrifield, an oceanographer at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, stated that the region is facing a unique combination of hazards including higher waves, more rain, and higher sea levels. Surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean from San Diego to the Bay Area broke all-time records this week, reaching 10 to 12 degrees warmer than the historical average for this time of year. Warmer water expands physically, while surging water from El Niño conditions known as Kelvin Waves moves up the coast, pushing tides 1 to 1.5 feet higher than expected. This combination creates a recipe for powerful and dangerous coastal conditions throughout the winter season.

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High Surf Warnings Issued for Northern Coast

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for the Northern California coast from Monterey to Point Reyes National Seashore from Friday through Sunday. Officials warned that waves can sweep across the shoreline without warning, pulling people into the sea from beaches, jetties, and rocks. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Dangerous surf and the Bay Area's first substantial rain of the season are arriving this weekend, marking a significant shift in weather patterns after months of dryness.

Rainfall and Snow Impacts Across Regions

Rainfall amounts are expected to reach about 1 inch around Bay Area cities this weekend, with twice that amount falling in the East Bay Hills, North Bay Hills, and Santa Cruz Mountains. This precipitation marks the first significant rainfall in the Bay Area in nearly seven months, dating back to April 20-22. Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services in Half Moon Bay, advised planning outdoor activities for Saturday, noting that these are typical winter storms rather than monstrous ones. Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, forecasting 1 foot of heavy, wet snow above 7,000 feet and 6 inches at lower elevations with wind gusts around Lake Tahoe reaching 55 mph.

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Ski Season Opens Early Amidst Strong El Niño

The early arrival of snow signals the sudden start of ski season, with Mount Rose Ski Tahoe resort opening last Friday. Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California are scheduled to open next week on Nov. 20, while Palisades opens on Nov. 25, with most other resorts beginning operations by the first week in December. Typically, winter ramps up in mid-to-late November in California, but this year one of the strongest El Niño events since modern records began in 1950 is driving earlier seasonal changes. El Niño events occur when trade winds weaken or reverse, allowing warmer surface waters to accumulate off Peru, which affects global weather patterns by pumping heat and moisture into the atmosphere.

Historical Context and Future Projections

NOAA reported on Thursday that water temperatures in a key region off Peru are now 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the historical average, slightly warmer than the 2.9 degrees recorded at this time in 1982 and just below the 3.8 degrees seen in 1997. Both previous years brought soaking winters, with 1997-98 recording the second-highest rainfall total in San Francisco since the Gold Rush in 1850. Michelle L'Heureux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, noted that the event is deepening and nearing maturity. Although El Niño events do not guarantee wet winters in California, they increase the chances, as seen during strong events like those in 1982-83 and 1997-98.