El Niño conditions triggered Monster Day at California's Mavericks, generating 60ft waves. This surge impacted surfers and caused coastal flooding across multiple Southern California cities.

Massive storm-driven swells generated by a strong El Niño event have transformed the California coastline into a arena for extreme sports, drawing professional athletes to the treacherous waters near San Francisco. This phenomenon, locally known as Monster Day, has created some of the largest and most dangerous surf conditions observed in recent years along the US West Coast.

Record-Breaking Swells Hit Mavericks

Professional surfers and thrill-seekers braved the perilous waters at the Mavericks surf break in Half Moon Bay to ride enormous walls of water reaching up to 60 feet (18.2m) in height. Veteran riders described these conditions as a rare and fleeting opportunity to experience the ultimate test of skill and courage against nature. The massive swells are equivalent in size to a six-story building, requiring some athletes to utilize jet skis for tow-in surfing to reach the necessary speed for safe takeoff. US-based meteorologist Chris Gloninger highlighted the significance of the event, stating that these are the biggest waves seen in years, with faces measuring between 50 and 60 feet (15.2-18.2m) at the critical break. He further explained that the El Niño climate phenomenon has raised ocean levels by six to twelve inches (15.2-30.4cm) above normal, with additional water accumulation expected to follow.

Also read California Coast Faces Renewed Threat as El Nino Storms Bring Massive Waves and Pier Closures

Pro Surfers and Safety Concerns

High-profile athletes like Kai Lenny demonstrated exceptional mastery during these extreme conditions, with videos capturing him successfully executing complex 360-degree spins on his board while navigating the turbulent waters. Spectators and peers have praised Lenny as the king of El Niño, noting that the sound of the waves was comparable to a freight train rumbling directly behind the surfers. Despite the allure of such monumental waves, the danger level forced many experienced big-wave surfers to remain on shore rather than enter the water. Bianca Valenti, a professional American surfer with extensive experience riding the Mavericks break, emphasized the critical importance of personal readiness in such high-stakes environments. She noted that if conditions reach 60 feet (18.2m) and a surfer is not feeling one hundred percent physically or mentally, the risks become far too high to justify entering the ocean.

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Climate Patterns Driving Extreme Surf

The origins of these towering waves lie thousands of miles offshore, where powerful storms moving across the Pacific Ocean transfer immense energy into the sea. These swells can travel for several days across the vast ocean basin before finally colliding with the specific underwater topography of the California coastline. This impact causes the water to rise dramatically, transforming distant storm energy into the intimidating and massive waves that define Monster Day. This year's conditions have been significantly enhanced by El Niño, a naturally occurring climate cycle that develops when sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific become unusually warm. This warming disrupts normal weather patterns and alters atmospheric behavior over vast distances, typically occurring every two to seven years. While El Niño events can persist for many months, their impact along the west coast of North America is often characterized by more powerful winter storms and larger ocean swells, which increase coastal erosion and create hazardous conditions for swimmers and boaters.

Coastal Disruption and Public Warnings

Beyond the surfing community, the extreme weather generated significant disruptions and safety hazards for residents and tourists across multiple California regions. The National Weather Service office for the San Francisco Bay Area issued urgent warnings advising the public to stay out of the water, avoid rocks and jetties, and never turn their back on the ocean. In Southern California, the impact was equally severe, leading to the closure of several popular piers in Ventura, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach, and Pacific Beach in San Diego. Local authorities took decisive action, with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issuing an evacuation warning near the coastal town of Capitola, which bore the brunt of the powerful surf. The force of the waves submerged the strand in Seal Beach, Orange County, with several inches of water flooding beachfront homes, while at La Jolla Cove near San Diego, water overflowed the beach and crashed up the stairs leading to the sand. Although conditions began to calm by Sunday afternoon, forecasters warned that large waves were expected to continue affecting the coast throughout the week.